Canucks re-sign towering d-man Pedan to one-year, two-way deal

Last month, the Canucks lost Nikita Tryamkin as he returned to Russia and the KHL.
On Wednesday, they managed to hold onto another towering defenseman in their organization, signing Andrey Pedan to a one-year, two-way contract extension.
The 23-year-old Pedan was placed on waivers last October and spent all of last season in the minors, playing 52 games with five goals, 10 points and 100 penalty minutes for the Utica Comets, coached by Travis Green, who was recently promoted to the head coaching position in Vancouver.
“Andrey had a good season in Utica and we’re pleased to re-sign him,” said Canucks GM Jim Benning in a statement. “He adds depth to our defense and his speed, size and physicality gives our coaching staff more options to compete every night.”
With the loss of Tryamkin and Philip Larsen to the KHL, and the potential for other spots on the blue line to open up through the expansion draft or off-season trades, the six-foot-five-inch, 213-pound Pedan should get an opportunity to try to land a roster spot when the rebuilding Canucks begin next season.
Pedan played 13 games for the Canucks in 2015-16. He certainly has a familiarity with Green, who sees NHL potential in the left-shooting blue liner.
Tensions continue to rise between the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers, as both of those series resume Wednesday.
The Penguins have the chance to put the Capitals on the brink of elimination but they will be without Sidney Crosby in Game 4 due to the concussion he suffered after a Matt Niskanen cross check in Game 3.
The Oilers have the opportunity to move within one win of the Western Conference Final, however the Ducks are coming off an offensive outburst in Game 3 to get back into the series.
Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (Penguins lead 2-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (Stream online here)
Network: NBCSN
Anaheim Ducks vs. Edmonton Oilers (Oilers lead 2-1)
Times: 10 p.m. ET (Stream online here)
Network: NBCSN
The Arizona Coyotes have announced that chief operating officer Ari Segal has left the organization.
Wednesday’s news comes less than a full year after the organization announced the hiring of Segal, who had previously worked as president of business operations for San Diego’s AHL team and, before that, as a member of the NHL’s broadcast media strategy group.
“We thank Ari for his significant contributions during his time with the club,” said Coyotes majority owner, chairman and governor Andrew Barroway in a statement.
“Ari felt that it was time to move on to his next challenge. We look forward to seeing Ari thrive in his next role. On behalf of the entire organization, we wish him the best of luck in the future.”
It’s the latest development for the Coyotes, a franchise that remains in a state of flux, especially off the ice.
Toward the end of March, there were reports that the Coyotes ownership group may be getting a new member, with Randy Frankel named as a potential new partner.
That report surfaced just a few days after state lawmakers suggested the Coyotes pledge more money for a new arena.
Been a busy week for Minnesota’s health department.
After defensemen Christian Folin (shoulder) and Marco Scandella (hip) underwent arthroscopic surgeries, the Star-Tribune reported that forward Jason Zucker was set for a procedure to repair his sports hernia.
The Wild will make an announcement Thursday after a core muscle injury expert who has operated on multiple professional athletes and several Wild players can better assess Zucker’s recovery time.
Zucker missed three games down the stretch of the regular season with a lower body injury. In his first game back April 6 at Colorado, Zucker scored 10 seconds into the game to match his own team record for fastest goal to start a game.
Typically, Wild players who have undergone core muscle surgery recover by training camp.
Zucker, 25, had a terrific year under new head coach Bruce Boudreau, posting career highs in goals (22), assists (25), points (47) and games played (79).
He also provided GM Chuck Fletcher with tremendous value, putting up quality production on a relatively modest contract at $2 million annually.
The Ottawa Senators didn’t lose their structure against the New York Rangers.
They lost their desperation to win.
That’s how Ottawa coach Guy Boucher saw last night’s 4-1 loss at MSG. The Rangers dominated from the very beginning. It was 2-0 after 20 minutes, and the Sens could not battle back this time.
“There was nothing different that they did,” said Boucher. “They just wanted it more than us. They were first on pucks and they won their battles. … It doesn’t matter what systems you use, if we’re playing like that, there’s no way we can win any game, not even a regular-season game. That was below every single standard.”
The Rangers were naturally desperate, trailing the series 2-0 heading into the game. Boucher said yesterday morning that the Sens needed to muster their own sense of desperation, even if it’s “something you have to create superficially.”
But they couldn’t muster much, and now the Rangers are back in the series.
Game 4 goes tomorrow in New York.
“We have to have the urgency, the battle level that we normally have,” said Boucher. “And we’ve gotta match theirs. Because we know that they’ll be home and they’ll most probably display the exact same urgency as they did last game.”