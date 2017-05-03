Bruins ‘doing everything we possibly can’ to sign prospect Bjork

Boston will soon learn the fate of prized prospect Anders Bjork.

Bjork, the club’s fifth-round pick at the 2014 draft, has blossomed into one of the top collegiate players in the country and, accordingly, one of the Bruins’ most important assets.

But he’s yet to decide if he wants to turn pro, or head back to Notre Dame for his senior season.

“We’re doing everything we possibly can,” Bruins president Cam Neely said of the club’s push to sign Bjork, per CSNNE. “He had a very difficult decision (about turning pro) right after his season was over. I think it was overwhelming for him. He’s at the World Championships now. His camp has told Don that he’s going to make a decision whether or not to return to college hockey or turn pro after the World Championships at some point.

“Our hopes are that he sees where we’re at as a team and some of the young players we’re putting in our lineup. We hope that he understands that he’s a player that we think very highly of that can step in and contribute [in the NHL].”

Bjork, 20, is currently playing for Team USA at the Worlds, another indication he’s viewed by hockey folk as a youngster that’s ready to make the leap. His selection by USA Hockey comes after a stellar junior campaign with the Fighting Irish, in which he racked up 52 points in 39 games, helping the school advance to the Frozen Four.

There were rumblings the B’s first tried to get Bjork to turn pro right after his collegiate season ended, not unlike what they did with Charlie McAvoy. And the club certainly showed a willingness to implement youngsters into the lineup, as McAvoy averaged a whopping 26:12 TOI per game during Boston’s opening-round playoff loss to Ottawa.

Bjork, of course, has options. If he sticks around for another year at ND, he could head into next summer facing the prospect of unrestricted free agency — “pulling a Vesey,” as it’s come to be known.