Another day, another Wild player under the knife

By Mike HalfordMay 3, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

Been a busy week for Minnesota’s health department.

After defensemen Christian Folin (shoulder) and Marco Scandella (hip) underwent arthroscopic surgeries, the Star-Tribune reported that forward Jason Zucker was set for a procedure to repair his sports hernia.

The Wild will make an announcement Thursday after a core muscle injury expert who has operated on multiple professional athletes and several Wild players can better assess Zucker’s recovery time.

Zucker missed three games down the stretch of the regular season with a lower body injury. In his first game back April 6 at Colorado, Zucker scored 10 seconds into the game to match his own team record for fastest goal to start a game.

Typically, Wild players who have undergone core muscle surgery recover by training camp.

Zucker, 25, had a terrific year under new head coach Bruce Boudreau, posting career highs in goals (22), assists (25), points (47) and games played (79).

He also provided GM Chuck Fletcher with tremendous value, putting up quality production on a relatively modest contract at $2 million annually.

 

Rangers ‘just wanted it more than us,’ says Sens coach

By Jason BroughMay 3, 2017, 3:19 PM EDT

The Ottawa Senators didn’t lose their structure against the New York Rangers.

They lost their desperation to win.

That’s how Ottawa coach Guy Boucher saw last night’s 4-1 loss at MSG. The Rangers dominated from the very beginning. It was 2-0 after 20 minutes, and the Sens could not battle back this time.

“There was nothing different that they did,” said Boucher. “They just wanted it more than us. They were first on pucks and they won their battles. … It doesn’t matter what systems you use, if we’re playing like that, there’s no way we can win any game, not even a regular-season game. That was below every single standard.”

The Rangers were naturally desperate, trailing the series 2-0 heading into the game. Boucher said yesterday morning that the Sens needed to muster their own sense of desperation, even if it’s “something you have to create superficially.”

But they couldn’t muster much, and now the Rangers are back in the series.

Game 4 goes tomorrow in New York.

“We have to have the urgency, the battle level that we normally have,” said Boucher. “And we’ve gotta match theirs. Because we know that they’ll be home and they’ll most probably display the exact same urgency as they did last game.”

A balanced attack has Preds one win from first conference final

Associated PressMay 3, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Three years ago, general manager David Poile let the only coach the Predators had ever known in Barry Trotz leave and hired Peter Laviolette to inject more offense into the Nashville lineup.

The payoff is coming with the NHL’s best start this postseason.

The Predators are 7-1 and the only undefeated team on home ice. They have gotten goals from a league-best 13 players, and they’re spreading the wealth around with seven players scoring game-winning goals.

The Predators are led by their top line with Ryan Johansen, Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidsson combining for 21 points. The Nashville defensive corps also has a league-high eight goals to go with 14 assists. Ryan Ellis leads all defensemen with nine points and has the league’s longest point streak since 1998 at seven games.

Nashville stands just a win away from the first conference final in franchise history with a 3-1 series lead over St. Louis in their Western Conference semifinal after a 2-1 victory Tuesday night.

“It’s in our own hands, for sure,” goaltender Pekka Rinne said.

Credit Laviolette’s aggressive offensive scheme that lets everyone shoot at the net. The coach also has a knack for plugging players in and out of the lineup at the right time.

“It’s a five-man game in all zones, and conversely the offense won’t work 3-on-5,” Laviolette said of including defensemen in the attack. “If it’s just our three and five of their guys defending, we’re not going to create. There’s a fine line with that, but our guys do a pretty good job defending and taking care of that, and offensively five guys making sure we attack.”

During the regular season, the Predators tied for the league lead with 12 players scoring at least 10 goals. They also tied San Jose for the most points (181) scored by defensemen, led by Roman Josi with 49.

Laviolette has taken advantage of Nashville’s fast-skating blue liners, giving them the freedom to attack the net with the flow of the puck. They love to take advantage.

“Everyone right now is really putting an emphasis on getting up ice and getting those opportunities,” defenseman Mattias Ekholm said. “Both Ryan, P.K. (Subban), Yannik (Weber) and Matt (Irwin) are doing a great job. As a D-corps, we’re just trying to play our game and do it to our strength.”

The final piece came last June when Poile stunned the NHL by swapping captain and star defenseman Shea Weber to Montreal for Subban as part of an effort to add even more offense to the lineup. The former Norris Trophy winner had 40 points in 66 games during his first regular season in Nashville, and Subban has six points in eight games in these playoffs.

Subban said the key to the defensemen scoring so well is the ability to make the smart read in a second.

“Ultimately when you come back to the bench, whether you make a great play or you make a mistake, you got Lavi and you got (Hall of Fame defenseman) Phil Housley … who are correcting us,” Subban said of the Predators assistant coach who is the NHL’s fourth-ranked scoring defenseman. “I feel very confident coming back to the bench to know that if we’re not sure about something or make a mistake that it can be corrected.”

Then there’s Laviolette’s knack for putting in a player at just the right time.

Harry Zolerniczyk had only four points in 24 games during the regular season. Laviolette already has played him in six games in the first postseason of the 29-year-old left winger’s career. Zolnierczyk came through with his first playoff goal in a Game 2 victory over Chicago. He also has an assist and provided a key screen on Josi’s final goal in a 3-1 win in Game 3 against St. Louis.

Laviolette inserted veteran Vern Fiddler into the lineup for the first game against St. Louis, and Fiddler responded with the winning goal. Cody McLeod, who also sat out against Chicago, scored the winner Sunday.

Subban credits a group of players who have bought into what Laviolette wants.

“We don’t care who’s First Star at the end of the night,” Subban said. “Whoever gets the recognition, it’s just about how we’re playing, and everybody pulling in the right direction and we have that.”

 

McLellan fires back at Carlyle’s ‘white glove treatment for McDavid’ remark

By Mike HalfordMay 3, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT

Ah, the timeless art of gamesmanship.

It’s a tradition unlike any other come playoff time, and was on full display ahead of Game 4 of the Ducks-Oilers series.

It began Tuesday, when Anaheim head coach Randy Carlyle said Edmonton captain Connor McDavid was getting “white glove treatment” from referees, adding that “the restrictions on anybody touching him” were higher than normal.

Today, his counterpart fired back.

“I hear that yesterday, and I was surprised,” Todd McLellan said, per TSN. “I thought we were supposed to be the team that was whining.”

That “whining” comment was a thinly-veiled shot at Carlyle who, prior to the series, said the Oilers were “going to be whining to the officials” about faceoffs. (Edmonton finished dead last in the NHL in faceoffs this season, the Ducks were No. 1.)

Gamesmanship!

It’s easy to see what Carlyle is angling for with his white glove remark. In Game 1, McDavid drew a tripping penalty on Ryan Kesler, and a holding call against Jakob Silfverberg. In Game 2, he drew a hold on Josh Manson and in Game 3, an interference call on Corey Perry. Given Edmonton’s been reasonably effective with the man advantage so far — three power play goals through the first three games — it stands to reason that Carlyle wants the Ducks to take fewer penalties.

And if that involves questioning the officiating, so be it.

Of course, there might not be much substance to Carlyle’s claims. Most of the aforementioned calls were legitimate, and this comes after a regular season in which McDavid was among the league leaders in penalties drawn. It’s not like this development came out of nowhere.

But it does set the stage for a subplot worth monitoring tonight.

Niskanen ‘adamant’ he didn’t mean to cross-check Crosby

55 Comments
By Jason BroughMay 3, 2017, 1:47 PM EDT

Matt Niskanen feels badly that his former teammate is dealing with another concussion, and he regrets what happened Monday.

But the Washington Capitals defenseman is also “adamant” that he didn’t mean to cross-check Sidney Crosby in the side of the head.

“I regret that it happened, but I’m adamant that I’m not sure at that game speed what I could have done different,” Niskanen told reporters this morning ahead of Game 4 in Pittsburgh.

“Obviously, in super slo-mo and in hindsight, I wish I had one hand on my stick and my hands were way down. But the collision happened fast and Sid’s trying to score a goal, and he’s getting lower and lower as it happens. So my intent was not to forcefully cross-check him in the face. I think that anybody that knows me, I’m not trying to hit guys in the head.”

Niskanen received a five-minute major and was ejected from Game 3. But he wasn’t suspended and he’ll play tonight, while the Penguins’ captain and best player won’t.

“To be honest with you, I wasn’t even trying to hit him on that play,” said Niskanen. “It was a collision that happened because he was coming in with some serious amount of speed and trying to score. He’s getting lower and lower, partially because he’s falling down.”

The Capitals can tie the series 2-2 with a win tonight.

