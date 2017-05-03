Getty

After locking up Zaitsev, Leafs hoping to ‘add’ to defense

3 Comments
By Jason BroughMay 3, 2017, 11:23 AM EDT

Add the Toronto Maple Leafs to the list of teams that would like to bolster their defense this offseason.

Yesterday, the Leafs locked up Nikita Zaitsev on a seven-year deal. They’ve also got Morgan Rielly and Jake Gardiner back there.

Another top-four d-man would help.

“We certainly have three individuals under contract — in Gardiner, Rielly and Zaitsev right now — that bring a certain style and certain dimension, and we have a couple of younger players, and we have a couple of free agents that we have to make decisions on,” GM Lou Lamoriello said, per NHL.com. “But I think we have to add to that group, and not make decisions just for simply adding. They have to be people who come in and help.”

Meanwhile, in Vancouver, there are newspaper columns encouraging the Canucks to shop Chris Tanev.

Or perhaps Carolina would be a good place for the Leafs to look. There’s been speculation that the Hurricanes might be willing to move Noah Hanifin.

Or maybe the expansion draft will shake something loose on another team.

But for a legitimate top-four defenseman, preferably a right shot, the Leafs will have to pay up. They’ll likely be asked to part with William Nylander. Assuming that’s a non-starter, they could always counter with Kasperi Kapanen or Carl Grundstrom, but they’d probably have to sweeten it with something else.

Again, Toronto isn’t alone in wanting to bolster its back end. Buffalo and Colorado are even more desperate to do so.

And we all know the price the Oilers paid to get Adam Larsson last summer.

Related: Are the Leafs getting into ‘go for it’ territory?

McLellan fires back at Carlyle’s ‘white glove treatment for McDavid’ remark

Getty
Leave a comment
By Mike HalfordMay 3, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT

Ah, the timeless art of gamesmanship.

It’s a tradition unlike any other come playoff time, and was on full display ahead of Game 4 of the Ducks-Oilers series.

It began Tuesday, when Anaheim head coach Randy Carlyle said Edmonton captain Connor McDavid was getting “white glove treatment” from referees, adding that “the restrictions on anybody touching him” were higher than normal.

Today, his counterpart fired back.

“I hear that yesterday, and I was surprised,” Todd McLellan said, per TSN. “I thought we were supposed to be the team that was whining.”

That “whining” comment was a thinly-veiled shot at Carlyle who, prior to the series, said the Oilers were “going to be whining to the officials” about faceoffs. (Edmonton finished dead last in the NHL in faceoffs this season, the Ducks were No. 1.)

Gamesmanship!

It’s easy to see what Carlyle is angling for with his white glove remark. In Game 1, McDavid drew a tripping penalty on Ryan Kesler, and a holding call against Jakob Silfverberg. In Game 2, he drew a hold on Josh Manson and in Game 3, an interference call on Corey Perry. Given Edmonton’s been reasonably effective with the man advantage so far — three power play goals through the first three games — it stands to reason that Carlyle wants the Ducks to take fewer penalties.

And if that involves questioning the officiating, so be it.

Of course, there might not be much substance to Carlyle’s claims. Most of the aforementioned calls were legitimate, and this comes after a regular season in which McDavid was among the league leaders in penalties drawn. It’s not like this development came out of nowhere.

But it does set the stage for a subplot worth monitoring tonight.

Niskanen ‘adamant’ he didn’t mean to cross-check Crosby

5 Comments
By Jason BroughMay 3, 2017, 1:47 PM EDT

Matt Niskanen feels badly that his former teammate is dealing with another concussion, and he regrets what happened Monday.

But the Washington Capitals defenseman is also “adamant” that he didn’t mean to cross-check Sidney Crosby in the side of the head.

“I regret that it happened, but I’m adamant that I’m not sure at that game speed what I could have done different,” Niskanen told reporters this morning ahead of Game 4 in Pittsburgh.

“Obviously, in super slo-mo and in hindsight, I wish I had one hand on my stick and my hands were way down. But the collision happened fast and Sid’s trying to score a goal, and he’s getting lower and lower as it happens. So my intent was not to forcefully cross-check him in the face. I think that anybody that knows me, I’m not trying to hit guys in the head.”

Read more: Capitals, Penguins reflect on Crosby’s ‘gut-wrenching’ injury

Niskanen received a five-minute major and was ejected from Game 3. But he wasn’t suspended and he’ll play tonight, while the Penguins’ captain and best player won’t.

“To be honest with you, I wasn’t even trying to hit him on that play,” said Niskanen. “It was a collision that happened because he was coming in with some serious amount of speed and trying to score. He’s getting lower and lower, partially because he’s falling down.”

The Capitals can tie the series 2-2 with a win tonight.

Related: Sullivan says game plan won’t change without Crosby

Ducks forward Garbutt signs with KHL Sochi

Getty
Leave a comment
By Mike HalfordMay 3, 2017, 1:24 PM EDT

Anaheim winger Ryan Garbutt has agreed to join KHL club HC Sochi, the club announced on Wednesday.

Garbutt, 31, fell out of favor this year, getting waived in December despite being one of just 10 players to dress for all 27 games to start the season.

The decision to waive him came after a significant decrease in minutes. Prior to the move, he played just 5:31 in a win over the Sharks on Nov. 26, and 5:50 in a win over Vancouver on Dec. 1.

Last year, Anaheim acquired Garbutt in a midseason deal from Chicago. He performed well for the Ducks, scoring five goals and eight points in 37 games, and scored a goal in the club’s opening-round playoff loss to Nashville.

Garbutt is a polarizing player. Over a two-year span from 2014-15, he was one of the league’s most reckless skaters and found himself in a slew of disciplinary problems.

And the timing of today’s announcement may raise eyebrows. Garbutt played 28 games for AHL San Diego this year and is still on the active roster. The Gulls also just advanced to the second round of the Calder Cup playoffs.

That said, he is dealing with an injury and hasn’t played since Feb. 25.

Sullivan says game plan won’t change without Crosby

Getty
3 Comments
By Jason BroughMay 3, 2017, 1:15 PM EDT

It remains to be seen how the Penguins will roll out their lines tonight. It could be that Jake Guentzel, the talented 22-year-old rookie, shifts from wing to center to replace Sidney Crosby (concussion).

“Every possibility is on the table in this type of a circumstance,” head coach Mike Sullivan told reporters this morning.

Pittsburgh will also be without Conor Sheary (concussion) for Game 4 against the Capitals at PPG Paints Arena. Carter Rowney and Scott Wilson are the favorites to enter the lineup.

Obviously, Rowney and Wilson aren’t Crosby and Sheary, but Sullivan insisted that it doesn’t matter who plays, that the Penguins’ game plan won’t change.

“I don’t think we’re going to change our game plan because someone is in or out of our lineup,” he said. “We’re going to play the type of game that plays to our strengths and gives us the best chance to win.

“I think we have capable guys. We’re going to put a lineup on the ice we know we can win a game with. And we’re just going to go out and we’re going to try and be committed and make sure we have a readiness to us and we’re focused on playing the game the right way.”

Still, there will be added pressure on Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel to lead the offense. The Penguins are also without their best defenseman in Kris Letang. A loss tonight and the series will shift back to Washington tied 2-2.

“I’m just going to go out there and do the same thing I do all the time and hopefully it works out,” said Kessel, who has four goals and eight assists in these playoffs.

Malkin leads the NHL’s postseason scoring race with 15 points, including 11 assists.

So there’s still some scoring punch in the defending champs’ lineup.

But without Crosby, make no mistake, Pittsburgh is a very different team. When the Penguins’ stars are all healthy, they present a matchup nightmare for their opponents.

Just ask the San Jose Sharks.

“When you have Kessel, Crosby and Malkin on three different lines, I mean, all three of those guys make more than anybody on our team,” said coach Pete DeBoer during last year’s Stanley Cup Final.

Tonight, the Penguins will look decidedly different than the team that rolled through last year’s playoffs. They’re still capable of winning, but it’ll be tough.

“Regardless of who’s in our lineup, I believe this group of players has a chance to win any game against any opponent,” said Sullivan. “That’s our approach. We’re focused on winning one hockey game and that’s tonight.”