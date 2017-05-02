Yeo is happy that Blues are beginning to hate Predators

Yes, the St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators see a lot of each other as division rivals. Still, it’s possible that two teams don’t truly drum up the disdain for one another until they meet in the postseason.

With that in mind, Blues head coach Mike Yeo thinks that the Blues are finally where they need to be with Nashville: they’re starting to hate them.

Some bits of violence late in Game 3 solidified that thought in Yeo’s mind, as he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

” … You know what, I think coming into this series one of my concerns was that we didn’t really hate this team. I think we’ve got to the point where we’re over that now,” Yeo said on Monday.

“For me what that means is we come into the game tomorrow and now we’ll be ready for the intensity that they’re going to bring and we’ll be ready to match it.”

Game 4 airs tonight on NBCSN. You can also watch the game online and via the NBC Sports App. Click here for the livestream.