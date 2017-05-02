Wild d-men Scandella, Folin undergo arthroscopic surgeries

If this week is any indication, Minnesota’s blueline was pretty banged up by the end of the season.
On Monday, the Wild announced that d-man Christian Folin underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair a labral tear in his right shoulder. Today, the club announced that fellow defenseman Marco Scandella also got scoped, to repair a hip injury.
Both procedures were deemed successful, and both players are expected to recover in time to start next season.
Scandella had hip/groin issues dating back to last season, and missed time this year with a high ankle sprain. He still managed to suit up for 71 regular-season contests — scoring 13 points, while averaging 18:20 per night — and appeared in all five first-round games against the Blues, where his TOI jumped up to 22:55 per.
Folin suffered an upper-body injury late in the year, which limited his effectiveness and saw him dropped from the Wild lineup at the end of the Blues series. Despite this, he still managed to post career highs in games played (51) and points (10).