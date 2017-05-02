Report: Sabres interviewed Flames’ Conroy for GM gig

Yesterday, Associated Press sources revealed that six candidates have already interviewed for Buffalo’s vacant general manager gig.

Add a seventh name to that list.

Per Postmedia, Flames assistant GM Craig Conroy has also spoken to the Sabres about the job. A native of Northern New York, Conroy transitioned to the management side of things in 2011, when he called it a career after over 1,000 games played at the NHL level.

He began in Calgary as a special assistant to the GM, before becoming a full-time assistant three years ago. It’s not entirely surprising his interview in Buffalo coincided with Flames GM Brad Treliving signing a multi-year extension — assuming Treliving’s going to be in Calgary for a while, Conroy might need to look elsewhere if he wants to take the next step.

As mentioned above, Conroy is just the latest to interview for Tim Murray’s old job in Buffalo. The Sabres have reportedly interviewed two Pittsburgh Penguins executives, associate general manager Jason Botterill and assistant GM Bill Guerin.

They have also interviewed four other assistant general managers: Columbus Blue Jackets Bill Zito, Nashville Predators Paul Fenton, New Jersey Devils Tom Fitzgerald and Los Angeles Kings Michael Futa.