Report: Kings to sign KHL All-Star Fantenberg

Los Angeles is reportedly close to announcing an interesting acquisition — Swedish blueliner Oscar Fantenberg, who spent last season starring for HC Sochi of the KHL.
From LA Kings Insider, who posted the news yesterday:
I’m told [Fantenberg’s] another transition-comfortable defender who “creates pace with the puck, recognizes options quickly and skates smoothly with authority.”
Fantenberg, 25, is a prototypical late bloomer. After going undrafted by an NHL club, he worked his way up the Swedish League to eventually become a key contributor for Frolunda’s championship-winning side in ’15-16.
From there, he jumped to Russia with the expansion Sochi outfit, and fared well. He established himself as a talented offensive defenseman — 23 points in 44 games — and was the club’s representative at this year’s KHL All-Star Game (but was unable to participate due to injury).
Internationally, Fantenberg has been in the mix since 2012, and most recently represented Sweden at the 2016 World Hockey Championships, appearing in eight games.
It’ll be interesting to see where he fits within the Kings organization next season. The club has six d-men under contract for next season — Drew Doughty, Alec Martinez, Jake Muzzin, Matt Greene, Brayden McNabb, Derek Forbort — with a seventh, Kevin Gravel, a restricted free agent.
If this week is any indication, Minnesota’s blueline was pretty banged up by the end of the season.
On Monday, the Wild announced that d-man Christian Folin underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair a labral tear in his right shoulder. Today, the club announced that fellow defenseman Marco Scandella also got scoped, to repair a hip injury.
Both procedures were deemed successful, and both players are expected to recover in time to start next season.
Scandella had hip/groin issues dating back to last season, and missed time this year with a high ankle sprain. He still managed to suit up for 71 regular-season contests — scoring 13 points, while averaging 18:20 per night — and appeared in all five first-round games against the Blues, where his TOI jumped up to 22:55 per.
Folin suffered an upper-body injury late in the year, which limited his effectiveness and saw him dropped from the Wild lineup at the end of the Blues series. Despite this, he still managed to post career highs in games played (51) and points (10).
Sidney Crosby has a concussion. He won’t play tomorrow in Game 4 of the Capitals-Penguins series in Pittsburgh.
“We will evaluate him from there,” Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said today.
“He’s very upbeat and positive,” Sullivan added. “We’re very optimistic and hopeful we’ll have him back in a timely fashion.”
Crosby was hurt last night when he took a cross-check to side of his head from Washington defenseman Matt Niskanen. An instant earlier, Crosby had taken an Alex Ovechkin stick to the back of his head.
Ovechkin was not penalized, but Niskanen received a five-minute major and a game misconduct. Crosby stayed down for a while and had to be helped off the ice. He did not return to the game.
“He will go through the protocols that we always put our guys through when they’ve been diagnosed with a concussion,” Sullivan said, per the Washington Post. “The nature of these things is that they are all very different. Sometimes they come around quickly, other times they don’t.”
Crosby, of course, has a well-documented history with concussions. He missed six games in October with one. He missed many more games earlier in his career with the same injury.
The Penguins also announced that Crosby’s sometimes linemate, Conor Sheary, has a concussion. Sheary was hurt last night when he collided with teammate Patric Hornqvist.
No word when Sheary might be able to play again, but he did skate this morning on his own.
The Penguins lead the Capitals, 2-1, in the series.
Dale Tallon is a busy man.
In the midst of interviewing up to a dozen candidates for the club’s vacant head coaching gig, the Panthers GM will meet with Jaromir Jagr‘s agent this week to discuss a contract extension.
Per the Sun-Sentinel, Tallon is set to hold discussions with Jagr’s rep, Petr Svoboda, at the upcoming World Hockey Championship.
Though no contract details were made available, it’s fair to presume another one-year deal could be in the works. Jagr has played exclusively on those type of pacts since returning to the NHL in 2011. Last year, he carried a $4 million cap hit (his salary exceeded $5M thanks to performance bonuses).
Jagr’s production was down a touch this year, with just 16 goals and 46 points (compared to the 27 goals and 66 points he scored the season prior). But in many ways, it was an impressive campaign.
At 45, he was one of just five Panthers to appear in all 82 games, and was without usual running mates Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov for long stretches. He did this while averaging 16 minutes per night and, per the Sun-Sentinel, still finished as one of Florida’s top drivers in terms of possession and shot attempts.
The Panthers aren’t expected to sign Jagr until after June’s expansion draft has come and gone.
Alain Vigneault wouldn’t say for sure, but don’t be surprised if Tanner Glass replaces Pavel Buchnevich in the Rangers’ lineup tonight in New York.
The first clue was Buchnevich’s ice time Saturday in Ottawa — just 5:46 in a game that went to double overtime. Buchnevich, the 22-year-old rookie winger, didn’t play at all in sudden death. The game ended with Jean-Gabriel Pageau‘s fourth goal of the contest, giving the Senators a 6-5 victory and a 2-0 lead in the series.
The second clue came at this morning’s “extras skate.” Tanner Glass left it early, while Buchnevich stayed on.
Glass hasn’t played since Game 3 of the Rangers’ first-round series against Montreal. He was replaced by Buchnevich for the final three games (all New York wins), and he remained out of the lineup for the first two games in Ottawa (both losses).
If Glass plays tonight, his coach will know what to expect from the physical veteran.
“When Tanner played, there was no surprise to his game and what he brings to our lineup,” said Vigneault. “If he plays, he plays a certain way.”
As for Buchnevich’s ice time on Saturday, Vigneault said that had more to do with the other Rangers players than anything else.
“In the last game in Ottawa, I felt we had nine, 10 guys that I thought were playing real well,” he said. “I gave them the minutes and I thought they had some good looks and played a real strong game. Just ended up on the wrong side of the win column.”
Buchnevich wasn’t the only Rangers forward to get benched in overtime. Fourth-line center Oscar Lindberg didn’t see the ice either.