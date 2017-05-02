Getty

Report: Kings to sign KHL All-Star Fantenberg

By Mike HalfordMay 2, 2017, 11:19 AM EDT

Los Angeles is reportedly close to announcing an interesting acquisition — Swedish blueliner Oscar Fantenberg, who spent last season starring for HC Sochi of the KHL.

From LA Kings Insider, who posted the news yesterday:

I’m told [Fantenberg’s] another transition-comfortable defender who “creates pace with the puck, recognizes options quickly and skates smoothly with authority.”

Fantenberg, 25, is a prototypical late bloomer. After going undrafted by an NHL club, he worked his way up the Swedish League to eventually become a key contributor for Frolunda’s championship-winning side in ’15-16.

From there, he jumped to Russia with the expansion Sochi outfit, and fared well. He established himself as a talented offensive defenseman — 23 points in 44 games — and was the club’s representative at this year’s KHL All-Star Game (but was unable to participate due to injury).

Internationally, Fantenberg has been in the mix since 2012, and most recently represented Sweden at the 2016 World Hockey Championships, appearing in eight games.

It’ll be interesting to see where he fits within the Kings organization next season. The club has six d-men under contract for next season — Drew Doughty, Alec Martinez, Jake Muzzin, Matt Greene, Brayden McNabb, Derek Forbort — with a seventh, Kevin Gravel, a restricted free agent.

 

Trotz calls accusations against Caps ‘ridiculous’

By Jason BroughMay 2, 2017, 11:58 AM EDT

Barry Trotz thinks it’s “ridiculous” that anyone would accuse the Washington Capitals of intentionally injuring Sidney Crosby.

He called that sort of commentary “noise.”

“It’s like a car accident,” the Caps’ head coach told reporters this morning. “You have your side how it happened, and the other person will have his side.”

Trotz was obviously talking about that column by Rob Rossi, a Pittsburgh reporter who wrote that:

1. Alex Ovechkin should be suspended for the rest of the playoffs for his slash on Crosby.

2. Matt Niskanen should be suspended for the rest of the second round for his crosscheck on Crosby.

3. After losing the first two games of the series in Washington, the Capitals got together and hatched a plan to take out Crosby. That plan came together last night in Pittsburgh.

It was quite the take.

Oh, and it was Rossi in last night’s post-game press conference who sarcastically asked Trotz if Ovechkin’s slash was a “hockey play,” the same phrase Trotz had used to describe Niskanen’s check on Crosby.

Trotz responded by calling it a “terrible question.”

As everyone knows by now, Ovechkin was not penalized on the play, and Niskanen will not be suspended.

The one thing we don’t yet know is when Crosby will be back. Game 4 goes tomorrow in Pittsburgh. The Pens lead the Caps, 2-1.

As for Rossi, he went on TSN 1050 (Toronto) radio this morning to defend his column.

“I think you have to take it in the prism of I’ve covered a lot concussion-related incidents in my time around the Penguins since Sidney Crosby came into the league,” Rossi said. “I have been consistent, whether it’s Matt Cooke or whether it’s Chris Kunitz, Alex Ovechkin, I err on the side of severe discipline even if it’s accidental or incidental contact because I just don’t think this league or these teams take head injuries seriously.”

But Rossi also seemed to walk back his accusation that the Caps’ meeting following Game 2 was about taking out Crosby. (“If they say it wasn’t about eliminating Crosby, the Capitals are liars,” Rossi wrote.)

“What was discussed in that meeting, I don’t know,” Rossi told TSN 1050. “I never claimed to have intel about what the meeting was about. Obviously, the job of a columnist is to be provocative. That’s what I was going for there.”

Report: Sabres interviewed Flames’ Conroy for GM gig

By Mike HalfordMay 2, 2017, 11:47 AM EDT

Yesterday, Associated Press sources revealed that six candidates have already interviewed for Buffalo’s vacant general manager gig.

Add a seventh name to that list.

Per Postmedia, Flames assistant GM Craig Conroy has also spoken to the Sabres about the job. A native of Northern New York, Conroy transitioned to the management side of things in 2011, when he called it a career after over 1,000 games played at the NHL level.

He began in Calgary as a special assistant to the GM, before becoming a full-time assistant three years ago. It’s not entirely surprising his interview in Buffalo coincided with Flames GM Brad Treliving signing a multi-year extension — assuming Treliving’s going to be in Calgary for a while, Conroy might need to look elsewhere if he wants to take the next step.

As mentioned above, Conroy is just the latest to interview for Tim Murray’s old job in Buffalo. The Sabres have reportedly interviewed two Pittsburgh Penguins executives, associate general manager Jason Botterill and assistant GM Bill Guerin.

They have also interviewed four other assistant general managers: Columbus Blue Jackets Bill Zito, Nashville Predators Paul Fenton, New Jersey Devils Tom Fitzgerald and Los Angeles Kings Michael Futa.

Niskanen won’t be suspended for Crosby cross-check

By Joey AlfieriMay 2, 2017, 10:14 AM EDT

Over the last few hours, there’s been a lot of debate as to whether or not Matt Niskanen would be suspended for his cross-check to Sidney Crosby‘s head.

He won’t be.

Niskanen was given a five-minute major plus a game misconduct for the incident, but will escape supplemental discipline for the incident, according to the Washington Post’ Isabelle Khurshudyan.

Crosby left the game and did not return. The Penguins had no update on his condition following the game, and head coach Mike Sullivan declined to comment on the hit itself.

The Caps were much more vocal in their explanations. Bench boss Barry Trotz called it a “hockey play,” while Niskanen insisted he didn’t intend to injure Crosby on the play.

“I’ve seen the replay,” Niskanen said after the game. “In super slow-mo, it looks really bad. I caught him high. He’s coming across trying to score.

“As he’s doing that, he’s getting lower and lower, and when it’s happening that fast, you know, my stick and his head collided. I wasn’t extending trying to hit him in the head. It happened quickly.”

Jackets want to bring 2015 draft pick Gavrikov over from KHL

By Joey AlfieriMay 2, 2017, 9:59 AM EDT

With free agency still two months away, NHL teams have been looking to Europe for new talent.

Yesterday, we found out that the Canadiens signed Jakub Jeranek, the Avs were reportedly bringing in Andrei Mironov and the Sabres were still in pursuit of Viktor Antipin.

It sounds like the Columbus Blue Jackets will be one of the next teams to make a “splash” in the European market, as they’ve extended an offer to KHL defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov.

The main difference between this potential signing and the other ones, is that Columbus has exclusive rights on Gavrikov.

The 21-year-old was Columbus’ sixth-round pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. He’s been with Yaroslavl Lokomotiv for the last three seasons, but with his contract about to come to an end, there’s a chance he could be coming to North America.

“We think he has a very good chance, if he wants to sign with us now, to step right in and play for us,” Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen told The Columbus Dispatch.

Gavrikov’s North American agent, Dan Milstein, will be meeting with his client in the next little while, and they’ll make a decision on his playing future.

“The KHL team (Yaroslavl) is making a sell on their part to re-sign him,” Milstein said. “I’ve been in communication with Columbus, so I’m going to sit with him and discuss options.”

He posted three goals and four assists in 54 KHL games in 2016-17.

Gavrikov is representing Russia at the 2017 World Hockey Championship.