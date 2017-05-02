PHT Morning Skate: The best big-game performances from unlikely heroes

–The Hockey News’ roundtable looks at the most memorable performances from the unlikeliest of heroes. Eric Desjardins’ hat trick in Game 2 of the 1993 Stanley Cup Final is right up there with Max Talbot’s performance against the Detroit Red Wings in 2009. (The Hockey News)

–If the Colorado Avalanche didn’t have bad luck, they’d have no luck at all. After going through a brutal 2016-17 regular season, the Avs failed to win the draft lottery. Instead, they’ll be picking fourth overall, which means they can go in a number of different directions with their selection. The Avs need immediate help and drafting fourth overall probably won’t give them that. (Denver Post)

–Unlike the Avs, the Philadelphia Flyers were fortunate during the lottery, as they moved up to number two overall. The Flyers are stacked with talented defense prospects, but they could use another impact forward. That’s where Nolan Patrick and Nico Hischier come in. CSN Philly looks at five directions the Flyers can go in with the second pick in the draft. (CSN Philly)

–It wasn’t always pretty, but the Washington Capitals were finally able to win a game in their second-round series against Pittsburgh. The game definitely wasn’t boring. Sidney Crosby got hurt, while Washington was able to recover after blowing a late lead. Check out the highlights from the game by clicking the video at the top of the page.

—Jake Guentzel went from being an unknown prospect to playoff hero this season. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman takes a deeper look at the rookie’s long-term potential and how growing up in a hockey family really helped the Pens forward. (Sportsnet)

–Nashville mayor Megan Berry and St. Louis Mayor made a friendly wager on the second-round series between the Preds and Blues. Here are the details: “If the Predators win, the St. Louis mayor owes Barry a basket featuring a blues compilation album, an assortment of local barbecue rubs and sauces, a gooey butter cake and a Blues jersey. If the series goes the other way, the Nashville mayor owes Krewson a basket including a country music album, Nashville barbecue sauces and rubs, Goo Goo clusters and a Predators’ jersey.” (Associated Press)