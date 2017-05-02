PHT Morning Skate: The best big-game performances from unlikely heroes

By Joey AlfieriMay 2, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT

–The Hockey News’ roundtable looks at the most memorable performances from the unlikeliest of heroes. Eric Desjardins’ hat trick in Game 2 of the 1993 Stanley Cup Final is right up there with Max Talbot’s performance against the Detroit Red Wings in 2009. (The Hockey News)

–If the Colorado Avalanche didn’t have bad luck, they’d have no luck at all. After going through a brutal 2016-17 regular season, the Avs failed to win the draft lottery. Instead, they’ll be picking fourth overall, which means they can go in a number of different directions with their selection. The Avs need immediate help and drafting fourth overall probably won’t give them that. (Denver Post)

–Unlike the Avs, the Philadelphia Flyers were fortunate during the lottery, as they moved up to number two overall. The Flyers are stacked with talented defense prospects, but they could use another impact forward. That’s where Nolan Patrick and Nico Hischier come in. CSN Philly looks at five directions the Flyers can go in with the second pick in the draft. (CSN Philly)

–It wasn’t always pretty, but the Washington Capitals were finally able to win a game in their second-round series against Pittsburgh. The game definitely wasn’t boring. Sidney Crosby got hurt, while Washington was able to recover after blowing a late lead. Check out the highlights from the game by clicking the video at the top of the page.

Jake Guentzel went from being an unknown prospect to playoff hero this season. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman takes a deeper look at the rookie’s long-term potential and how growing up in a hockey family really helped the Pens forward. (Sportsnet)

–Nashville mayor Megan Berry and St. Louis Mayor made a friendly wager on the second-round series between the Preds and Blues. Here are the details: “If the Predators win, the St. Louis mayor owes Barry a basket featuring a blues compilation album, an assortment of local barbecue rubs and sauces, a gooey butter cake and a Blues jersey. If the series goes the other way, the Nashville mayor owes Krewson a basket including a country music album, Nashville barbecue sauces and rubs, Goo Goo clusters and a Predators’ jersey.” (Associated Press)

 –A big reason why the Nashville Predators are having so much success this postseason is because of their defense. Not only is that group of six solid in their own end, they’ve also managed to move the puck quickly and efficiently, which helps create offense. “We have a lot of mobile defensemen that can move their feet and find open lanes and shift and skate and turn and be deceptive in terms of protecting the puck. We’ve got great forwards that have the skill level to make a play and make a fake and then find our defensemen when they’re open. We’ve got to continue to do that. It’s a big part of the offense.” (Tennessean)

Capitals, Penguins reflect on Crosby’s ‘gut-wrenching’ injury

By Adam GretzMay 2, 2017, 12:16 AM EDT

PITTSBURGH — The main talking point to come out of the Washington Capitals’ 3-2 overtime win on Monday night isn’t going to be the result, or the fact Kevin Shattenkirk made up for some of his postseason struggles by scoring the winning goal.

It is going to be the play that knocked Sidney Crosby out of the game in the first period, what will happen to Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen as a result of it, and when we might see Crosby back on the ice.

As for the latter point, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan had no update on Crosby’s status after the game only to say all of the Penguins injured players will be evaluated overnight and that they will “go from there.”

But for everything else there were no shortage of opinions.

First, Niskanen himself answered for the play and insisted that he was not trying to cross-check Crosby in the head.

Or at all, really.

“Absolutely not,” said Niskanen when asked if he was trying to hit Crosby in the head.

“It wasn’t intentional. I’ve seen the replay, and the super slo-mo looks really bad. I caught him high, I think he’s coming across, trying to score. As he is doing that, he’s getting lower and lower, and when it’s happening that fast, my stick and his head collided. I wasn’t extending, trying to hit him in the head. It happened quickly.”

He was asked a follow-up question about trying to cross-check him elsewhere and then ended up catching his head as Crosby fell.

“I wasn’t even trying to cross-check him with a serious amount of force,” said Niskanen. “A collision was gonna happen there in the crease. When the play first starts, I think my stick is at about his arm level. Right about where the numbers are on the side of his jersey. Because he’s trying to make a play, he’s getting lower and lower, because he’s getting pressured trying to score. So the collision happened.”

Penguins forward Chris Kunitz, naturally, saw it a completely different way.

“It’s obviously gut-wrenching,” said Kunitz.

“A guy that is the best player in the world, playing in his prime, just dominating games. It’s one of those things that you look at it once and you see what actually happened and I think the next thing is watching how it deliberate it was when the guy cross-checks him in the face. I thought all of that was kind of out of our league, but I guess not.”

He also added, “I like Nisky as a person, but I don’t think it’s a very nice hit. I don’t think it’s something this game is looking for.”

Capitals coach Barry Trotz called it a “hockey play,” and said it was unfortunate that Crosby ended up getting injured as a result of it.

He was then challenged by a reporter asking if the initial hit from Alex Ovechkin that knocked Crosby off balance was also “a hockey play,” resulting in a somewhat testy back-and-forth exchange.

“Was there a penalty?” Said Trotz regarding that portion of the play. “I am not going to defend anything. You want me to defend Alex? Then is Kunitz’s predatory hit on Oshie okay? Or the one on Backstrom? Is that Okay? I am not going to debate all of that stuff.”

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan, meanwhile, refused to get involved by saying, “I would rather not share my opinion on that play.”

Sullivan was then asked if it was harder than usual for him to sell his “just play” message after seeing his team’s captain and best player get knocked out of the game.

“No,” said Sullivan. “That’s what this team does. We are going to play the game hard and we are going to do what we can to win hockey games. That is what we did tonight.”

Game 4 of the series is on Wednesday night in Pittsburgh.

The Penguins hold a 2-1 lead in the series.

Shattenkirk gets Capitals back in series, Penguins lose Crosby and Game 3

By James O'BrienMay 1, 2017, 10:55 PM EDT

So much for Kevin Shattenkirk being the goat. So much for the Washington Capitals being done for this series.

The Pittsburgh Penguins maintained their run of fighting hard through injuries that would crush lesser teams, in this case with Evgeni Malkin leading an improbable push to overtime in Game 3. It wasn’t enough, however, as Shattenkirk’s 3-2 overtime-clincher decided the contest, shrinking Pittsburgh’s series lead to 2-1.

Marcus Johansson forced Trevor Daley to take a penalty early in overtime, opening the door for Shattenkirk to score the game-winner on the man advantage:

Injury losses could very well hurt far more than the Game 3 defeat, at least if Sidney Crosby‘s issues are as bad as they appeared. It’s plausible that Crosby suffered a lower-body injury or a head injury (or possibly both) thanks to a controversial cross-check by Matt Niskanen.

Both goalies were sharp for much of the game, whether the Pittsburgh crowd wanted to acknowledge that or not with their “Holt-by!” chants.

It was a nasty contest at times, with Conor Sheary also being knocked from the game, in that case being hit accidentally by teammate Patric Hornqvist. T.J. Oshie may also feel a little sore after this one after a Shattenkirk shot him in the face.

Game 3 presented a ton of ups and downs for each side of the squabble. It only seems fitting that Shattenkirk (a player who’s absorbed a ton of blame) ended up scoring a goal that brought new life to a team that tends to get buried for its playoff letdowns.

This wasn’t the prettiest win, but the Capitals are right back in it. In fact, with injuries to Crosby and more, you could argue that Washington regained “favorite” status.

What a difference a game, an injury and a huge goal can make.

Game 4 is on NBCSN at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. You can watch online and via the NBC Sports App. Click here for the livestream.

Malkin steps up, leads improbable Penguins rally to OT vs. Capitals

By James O'BrienMay 1, 2017, 10:32 PM EDT

It sure looked like the story would be that the Pittsburgh Penguins just couldn’t overcome their latest obstacle after fighting through injuries and other challenges all season long.

Well, about that …

Evgeni Malkin scored a 2-1 goal with 1:53 remaining in the third period, giving the Penguins some life against the Capitals late in Game 3.

Almost two minutes with a net still empty? At least a few people wondered if Pittsburgh could really do it as the crowd chanted Braden Holtby‘s name.

And … then they did. Justin Schultz scored the 2-2 goal with a helper from Malkin just 48 seconds later.

Just like that, Game 3 is going to overtime.

Now, the Capitals still have some advantages. Pittsburgh is down Sidney Crosby and Conor Sheary. Washington dressed seven defensemen, which could be a blessing if this one goes longer.

It’s a stunning game, and a lot is on the line for Washington. Who would have thought this was possible?

Check out the rest of the contest on NBCSN. You can also watch online and via the NBC Sports App. Click here for the livestream.

Video: Fleury, Hornqvist combine for incredible, desperate save

By James O'BrienMay 1, 2017, 9:38 PM EDT

Game 3 of the Capitals – Penguins has been chaotic. It’s been wild enough that it’s easy to lose track of how outstanding both Braden Holtby and Marc-Andre Fleury have been.

So far, it sure seems like Holtby’s back to his elite form. He’s currently pitching a shutout through two periods, though he did get some help from a goalie interference call (that was probably accurate).

Fleury has been beaten once on an odd bounce in the first period, but overall, he’s been absolutely fantastic in Game 3. He combined with Patric Hornqvist with what easily ranks as one of the best saves of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

You can watch it in video from above and in the following GIF:

Fleury and the Penguins experienced an extreme close call there, while the Capitals got lucky at least once themselves:

Some 1-0 games through 40 minutes can come down to tight defense and tepid offense as much as anything else. In this case, the goalies have been a huge reason why it’s been so low-scoring.