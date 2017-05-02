Panthers to talk extension with Jagr’s agent this week

1 Comment
By Mike HalfordMay 2, 2017, 1:19 PM EDT

Dale Tallon is a busy man.

In the midst of interviewing up to a dozen candidates for the club’s vacant head coaching gig, the Panthers GM will meet with Jaromir Jagr‘s agent this week to discuss a contract extension.

Per the Sun-Sentinel, Tallon is set to hold discussions with Jagr’s rep, Petr Svoboda, at the upcoming World Hockey Championship.

Though no contract details were made available, it’s fair to presume another one-year deal could be in the works. Jagr has played exclusively on those type of pacts since returning to the NHL in 2011. Last year, he carried a $4 million cap hit (his salary exceeded $5M thanks to performance bonuses).

Jagr’s production was down a touch this year, with just 16 goals and 46 points (compared to the 27 goals and 66 points he scored the season prior). But in many ways, it was an impressive campaign.

At 45, he was one of just five Panthers to appear in all 82 games, and was without usual running mates Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov for long stretches. He did this while averaging 16 minutes per night and, per the Sun-Sentinel, still finished as one of Florida’s top drivers in terms of possession and shot attempts.

The Panthers aren’t expected to sign Jagr until after June’s expansion draft has come and gone.

 

Bruins ‘doing everything we possibly can’ to sign prospect Bjork

Getty
Leave a comment
By Mike HalfordMay 3, 2017, 11:23 AM EDT

Boston will soon learn the fate of prized prospect Anders Bjork.

Bjork, the club’s fifth-round pick at the 2014 draft, has blossomed into one of the top collegiate players in the country and, accordingly, one of the Bruins’ most important assets.

But he’s yet to decide if he wants to turn pro, or head back to Notre Dame for his senior season.

“We’re doing everything we possibly can,” Bruins president Cam Neely said of the club’s push to sign Bjork, per CSNNE. “He had a very difficult decision (about turning pro) right after his season was over. I think it was overwhelming for him. He’s at the World Championships now. His camp has told Don that he’s going to make a decision whether or not to return to college hockey or turn pro after the World Championships at some point.

“Our hopes are that he sees where we’re at as a team and some of the young players we’re putting in our lineup. We hope that he understands that he’s a player that we think very highly of that can step in and contribute [in the NHL].”

Bjork, 20, is currently playing for Team USA at the Worlds, another indication he’s viewed by hockey folk as a youngster that’s ready to make the leap. His selection by USA Hockey comes after a stellar junior campaign with the Fighting Irish, in which he racked up 52 points in 39 games, helping the school advance to the Frozen Four.

There were rumblings the B’s first tried to get Bjork to turn pro right after his collegiate season ended, not unlike what they did with Charlie McAvoy. And the club certainly showed a willingness to implement youngsters into the lineup, as McAvoy averaged a whopping 26:12 TOI per game during Boston’s opening-round playoff loss to Ottawa.

Bjork, of course, has options. If he sticks around for another year at ND, he could head into next summer facing the prospect of unrestricted free agency — “pulling a Vesey,” as it’s come to be known.

After locking up Zaitsev, Leafs hoping to ‘add’ to defense

Getty
2 Comments
By Jason BroughMay 3, 2017, 11:23 AM EDT

Add the Toronto Maple Leafs to the list of teams that would like to bolster their defense this offseason.

Yesterday, the Leafs locked up Nikita Zaitsev on a seven-year deal. They’ve also got Morgan Rielly and Jake Gardiner back there.

Another top-four d-man would help.

“We certainly have three individuals under contract — in Gardiner, Rielly and Zaitsev right now — that bring a certain style and certain dimension, and we have a couple of younger players, and we have a couple of free agents that we have to make decisions on,” GM Lou Lamoriello said, per NHL.com. “But I think we have to add to that group, and not make decisions just for simply adding. They have to be people who come in and help.”

Meanwhile, in Vancouver, there are newspaper columns encouraging the Canucks to shop Chris Tanev.

Or perhaps Carolina would be a good place for the Leafs to look. There’s been speculation that the Hurricanes might be willing to move Noah Hanifin.

Or maybe the expansion draft will shake something loose on another team.

But for a legitimate top-four defenseman, preferably a right shot, the Leafs will have to pay up. They’ll likely be asked to part with William Nylander. Assuming that’s a non-starter, they could always counter with Kasperi Kapanen or Carl Grundstrom, but they’d probably have to sweeten it with something else.

Again, Toronto isn’t alone in wanting to bolster its back end. Buffalo and Colorado are even more desperate to do so.

And we all know the price the Oilers paid to get Adam Larsson last summer.

Related: Are the Leafs getting into ‘go for it’ territory?

Evander Kane’s trespassing, harassment charges dropped

Getty
1 Comment
By Mike HalfordMay 3, 2017, 11:11 AM EDT

A Buffalo judge has dismissed the charges Evander Kane was facing from an alleged incident at a local area bar last summer.

More, from the Buffalo News:

Paul Cambria, Kane’s attorney, said Tuesday night that the dismissal was the result of a plea agreement that was approved back in October by Buffalo City Court Judge Barbara Johnson-Lee, who ordered an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal of the charges.

“The time period expired and so the charges were dismissed and the record sealed,” said Cambria.

Kane was initially charged by Buffalo police with misdemeanor criminal trespass, non-criminal disorderly conduct and four counts of non-criminal harassment.

The charges came after an evening at the Bottoms Up club, in which three woman alleged Kane grabbed them by the neck and hair, while a bouncer at the bar also claimed to have had an encounter with the 25-year-old.

Kane was arrested on July 22, and later released. He plead not guilty in early August.

Detroit signs Czech League standout goalie Machovsky

Leave a comment
By Mike HalfordMay 3, 2017, 10:57 AM EDT

The Red Wings added some depth in goal on Tuesday, signing Matej Machovsky to a one-year, entry-level contract.

Machovsky, 23, has spent the last four seasons backstopping HC Plzen of the Czech Extraliga. He’s been one of the league’s best netminders since debuting and, this year, posted really good numbers (2.25 GAA, .925 save percentage) on a team that wasn’t especially good. Plzen finished ninth in the 14-team circuit, with a minus-3 goal differential.

Prior to playing in the Czech Republic, Machovsky spent three years with OHL Brampton.

Looking ahead, it’ll be interesting to see where Machovsky fits organizationally. Detroit has three goalies currently in the mix — Jimmy Howard, Petr Mrazek and Jared Coreau — but one assumes GM Ken Holland will eventually need to figure out a solution for Howard, who earns $5.2 million annually through 2019.

Howard had a pretty good ’16-17 campaign, posting a .927 save percentage over 26 appearances, but it looks like the club will roll with a Mrazek-Coreau tandem moving forward, which makes sense. Combined, they’ll earn just $4.6 million next season.