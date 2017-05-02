No comeback: Rangers smother Senators to win Game 3

Much has been made of the New York Rangers’ less-than-stellar work at Madison Square Garden in recent playoff appearances, yet it sure felt like a return home did the trick in shrinking Ottawa’s series lead to 2-1 in Game 3.
Then again, maybe you chalk it up to Alain Vigneault adding toughness to the lineup vs. the Ottawa Senators … or any number of antidotes.
Whatever explanation you have, Tuesday’s 4-1 win made this second-round series feel new again, not unlike the Capitals edging the Penguins last night. While the Senators didn’t suffer a loss at the level of Sidney Crosby, there must be some concern that still-quite-important winger Bobby Ryan might be banged up. They also lost Zack Smith in addition to the contest.
After fumbling a big lead in Game 2, the Rangers mostly nullified the Senators, though Ryan helped J.G. Pageau keep his unexpected goal tear going with a sublime setup. (Check out that nifty assist here.)
In many ways, it was a lot like Vigneault probably draws it up. New York burned Ottawa at times in transition, enjoying a balanced attack thanks to Michael Grabner, Mats Zuccarello and Rick Nash. Craig Anderson had a rare off night while Henrik Lundqvist was sharp when called upon.
The Rangers now have a chance to “hold serve” at home by making the series 2-2, while the Senators get another chance to push New York to the brink of elimination in Game 4. That contest airs on NBCSN at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. You can watch online and via the NBC Sports App; click here for the livestream.
J.G. Pageau basically won the Ottawa Senators Game 2 with his four-goal outburst.
He stayed hot on Tuesday, too, scoring what looks to be the Senators’ only tally against the New York Rangers. That’s not the sort of production anyone was expecting from the pest.
Even so, Bobby Ryan‘s been every bit as much of a star for the Sens, making his potential injury a serious concern. Without further information, Ottawa fans should try to forget everything about tonight (injury worries included) and just watch Ryan’s patently ridiculous setup to Pageau in an endless loop.
Really, if you’re bored, you might as well watch that a bunch even if you’re not a Senators fan. It was just absurd.
The Ottawa Senators look like they might be headed to their first loss of their second-round series against the New York Rangers. Tuesday’s Game 3 might be costly for reasons beyond that.
One we know for sure: Zack Smith will not return to the contest because of an upper-body injury. As you can see from the video above, Smith was shaken up by a big hit via J.T. Miller.
Maybe of more concern is that Bobby Ryan left the ice with a possible injury. He’s been huge for the Senators this postseason after a rocky 2016-17 campaign, so losing Ryan could be a big blow.
After a busy Monday night (despite only including one game), the second round continues with two games on Tuesday.
Erik Karlsson and the Sens hope to push Henrik Lundqvist and the Rangers to the brink of elimination in Game 3. Meanwhile, Pekka Rinne and the Predators take on Jake Allen and the Blues in Game 4 of that back-and-forth series.
Here’s what you need to know:
Ottawa Senators vs. New York Rangers (Sens lead 2-0)
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)
Watch the highlights from Ottawa’s thrilling double OT win in Game 2
St. Louis Blues vs. Nashville Predators (Preds lead 2-1)
Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)
Watching the highlights from Nashville’s Game 3 win
Yes, the St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators see a lot of each other as division rivals. Still, it’s possible that two teams don’t truly drum up the disdain for one another until they meet in the postseason.
With that in mind, Blues head coach Mike Yeo thinks that the Blues are finally where they need to be with Nashville: they’re starting to hate them.
Some bits of violence late in Game 3 solidified that thought in Yeo’s mind, as he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
” … You know what, I think coming into this series one of my concerns was that we didn’t really hate this team. I think we’ve got to the point where we’re over that now,” Yeo said on Monday.
“For me what that means is we come into the game tomorrow and now we’ll be ready for the intensity that they’re going to bring and we’ll be ready to match it.”
Game 4 airs tonight on NBCSN. You can also watch the game online and via the NBC Sports App. Click here for the livestream.