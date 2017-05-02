Getty

Jackets want to bring 2015 draft pick Gavrikov over from KHL

By Joey AlfieriMay 2, 2017, 9:59 AM EDT

With free agency still two months away, NHL teams have been looking to Europe for new talent.

Yesterday, we found out that the Canadiens signed Jakub Jeranek, the Avs were reportedly bringing in Andrei Mironov and the Sabres were still in pursuit of Viktor Antipin.

It sounds like the Columbus Blue Jackets will be one of the next teams to make a “splash” in the European market, as they’ve extended an offer to KHL defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov.

The main difference between this potential signing and the other ones, is that Columbus has exclusive rights on Gavrikov.

The 21-year-old was Columbus’ sixth-round pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. He’s been with Yaroslavl Lokomotiv for the last three seasons, but with his contract about to come to an end, there’s a chance he could be coming to North America.

“We think he has a very good chance, if he wants to sign with us now, to step right in and play for us,” Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen told The Columbus Dispatch.

Gavrikov’s North American agent, Dan Milstein, will be meeting with his client in the next little while, and they’ll make a decision on his playing future.

“The KHL team (Yaroslavl) is making a sell on their part to re-sign him,” Milstein said. “I’ve been in communication with Columbus, so I’m going to sit with him and discuss options.”

He posted three goals and four assists in 54 KHL games in 2016-17.

Gavrikov is representing Russia at the 2017 World Hockey Championship.

Glass could replace Buchnevich for Rangers

By Jason BroughMay 2, 2017, 1:08 PM EDT

Alain Vigneault wouldn’t say for sure, but don’t be surprised if Tanner Glass replaces Pavel Buchnevich in the Rangers’ lineup tonight in New York.

The first clue was Buchnevich’s ice time Saturday in Ottawa — just 5:46 in a game that went to double overtime. Buchnevich, the 22-year-old rookie winger, didn’t play at all in sudden death. The game ended with Jean-Gabriel Pageau‘s fourth goal of the contest, giving the Senators a 6-5 victory and a 2-0 lead in the series.

The second clue came at this morning’s optional skate. Tanner Glass left it early, while Buchnevich stayed on.

Glass hasn’t played since Game 3 of the Rangers’ first-round series against Montreal. He was replaced by Buchnevich for the final three games (all New York wins), and he remained out of the lineup for the first two games in Ottawa (both losses).

If Glass plays tonight, his coach will know what to expect from the physical veteran.

“When Tanner played, there was no surprise to his game and what he brings to our lineup,” said Vigneault. “If he plays, he plays a certain way.”

As for Buchnevich’s ice time on Saturday, Vigneault said that had more to do with the other Rangers players than anything else.

“In the last game in Ottawa, I felt we had nine, 10 guys that I thought were playing real well,” he said. “I gave them the minutes and I thought they had some good looks and played a real strong game. Just ended up on the wrong side of the win column.”

Buchnevich wasn’t the only Rangers forward to get benched in overtime. Fourth-line center Oscar Lindberg didn’t see the ice either.

Leafs extend Zaitsev — seven years, $31.5 million

By Mike HalfordMay 2, 2017, 1:06 PM EDT

For weeks, there have been rumblings of d-man Nikita Zaitsev signing a long-term extension in Toronto.

On Tuesday, the Leafs made it official.

Zaitsev has signed a hefty seven-year, $31 million deal, the club announced. The contract carries a $4.5 million cap hit through the 2023-24 campaign.

The payday comes after an impressive first campaign in Toronto. Zaitsev, 25, was signed out of the KHL last summer on a one-year, $925,000 pact and performed well, scoring 36 points in 82 games while averaging over 22 minutes per night. The Russian rearguard missed the start of Toronto’s playoff series against Washington but returned midway, and resumed his top-four role on a pairing with Jake Gardiner.

Today’s deal moves Zaitsev ahead of Gardiner as the club’s second highest-paid blueliner. Top spot goes to Morgan Rielly, who is locked in through 2022 at $5 million annually.

As mentioned above, Zaitsev’s deal has been rumored for weeks. In early April, Leafs head coach Mike Babcock praised his first-year defenseman, hinting he’d like to see Zaitsev stay in Toronto for the long haul.

“I think he’s been an unreal player,” Babcock said. “I think he puts out tons of fires. You know, for a rookie to step into our league and do what he’s been able to do is fantastic. Unbelievable person, unbelievable pro.

“I’m hoping he’s going to be a Leaf a long time, because he’s an upper-echelon player in our league.”

In related news, the Leafs doled out another contract on Tuesday. Depth forward Ben Smith signed a one-year deal worth $650,000. Smith appeared in 36 games for Toronto this season, scoring four points.

Trotz calls accusations against Caps ‘ridiculous’

By Jason BroughMay 2, 2017, 11:58 AM EDT

Barry Trotz thinks it’s “ridiculous” that anyone would accuse the Washington Capitals of intentionally injuring Sidney Crosby.

He called that sort of commentary “noise.”

“It’s like a car accident,” the Caps’ head coach told reporters this morning. “You have your side how it happened, and the other person will have his side.”

Trotz was obviously talking about that column by Rob Rossi, a Pittsburgh reporter who wrote that:

1. Alex Ovechkin should be suspended for the rest of the playoffs for his slash on Crosby.

2. Matt Niskanen should be suspended for the rest of the second round for his crosscheck on Crosby.

3. After losing the first two games of the series in Washington, the Capitals got together and hatched a plan to take out Crosby. That plan came together last night in Pittsburgh.

It was quite the take.

Oh, and it was Rossi in last night’s post-game press conference who sarcastically asked Trotz if Ovechkin’s slash was a “hockey play,” the same phrase Trotz had used to describe Niskanen’s check on Crosby.

Trotz responded by calling it a “terrible question.”

As everyone knows by now, Ovechkin was not penalized on the play, and Niskanen will not be suspended.

The one thing we don’t yet know is when Crosby will be back. Game 4 goes tomorrow in Pittsburgh. The Pens lead the Caps, 2-1.

As for Rossi, he went on TSN 1050 (Toronto) radio this morning to defend his column.

“I think you have to take it in the prism of I’ve covered a lot concussion-related incidents in my time around the Penguins since Sidney Crosby came into the league,” Rossi said. “I have been consistent, whether it’s Matt Cooke or whether it’s Chris Kunitz, Alex Ovechkin, I err on the side of severe discipline even if it’s accidental or incidental contact because I just don’t think this league or these teams take head injuries seriously.”

But Rossi also seemed to walk back his accusation that the Caps’ meeting following Game 2 was about taking out Crosby. (“If they say it wasn’t about eliminating Crosby, the Capitals are liars,” Rossi wrote.)

“What was discussed in that meeting, I don’t know,” Rossi told TSN 1050. “I never claimed to have intel about what the meeting was about. Obviously, the job of a columnist is to be provocative. That’s what I was going for there.”

Report: Sabres interviewed Flames’ Conroy for GM gig

By Mike HalfordMay 2, 2017, 11:47 AM EDT

Yesterday, Associated Press sources revealed that six candidates have already interviewed for Buffalo’s vacant general manager gig.

Add a seventh name to that list.

Per Postmedia, Flames assistant GM Craig Conroy has also spoken to the Sabres about the job. A native of Northern New York, Conroy transitioned to the management side of things in 2011, when he called it a career after over 1,000 games played at the NHL level.

He began in Calgary as a special assistant to the GM, before becoming a full-time assistant three years ago. It’s not entirely surprising his interview in Buffalo coincided with Flames GM Brad Treliving signing a multi-year extension — assuming Treliving’s going to be in Calgary for a while, Conroy might need to look elsewhere if he wants to take the next step.

As mentioned above, Conroy is just the latest to interview for Tim Murray’s old job in Buffalo. The Sabres have reportedly interviewed two Pittsburgh Penguins executives, associate general manager Jason Botterill and assistant GM Bill Guerin.

They have also interviewed four other assistant general managers: Columbus Blue Jackets Bill Zito, Nashville Predators Paul Fenton, New Jersey Devils Tom Fitzgerald and Los Angeles Kings Michael Futa.