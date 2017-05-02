Glass could replace Buchnevich for Rangers

Alain Vigneault wouldn’t say for sure, but don’t be surprised if Tanner Glass replaces Pavel Buchnevich in the Rangers’ lineup tonight in New York.

The first clue was Buchnevich’s ice time Saturday in Ottawa — just 5:46 in a game that went to double overtime. Buchnevich, the 22-year-old rookie winger, didn’t play at all in sudden death. The game ended with Jean-Gabriel Pageau‘s fourth goal of the contest, giving the Senators a 6-5 victory and a 2-0 lead in the series.

The second clue came at this morning’s “extras skate.” Tanner Glass left it early, while Buchnevich stayed on.

Glass hasn’t played since Game 3 of the Rangers’ first-round series against Montreal. He was replaced by Buchnevich for the final three games (all New York wins), and he remained out of the lineup for the first two games in Ottawa (both losses).

If Glass plays tonight, his coach will know what to expect from the physical veteran.

“When Tanner played, there was no surprise to his game and what he brings to our lineup,” said Vigneault. “If he plays, he plays a certain way.”

As for Buchnevich’s ice time on Saturday, Vigneault said that had more to do with the other Rangers players than anything else.

“In the last game in Ottawa, I felt we had nine, 10 guys that I thought were playing real well,” he said. “I gave them the minutes and I thought they had some good looks and played a real strong game. Just ended up on the wrong side of the win column.”

Buchnevich wasn’t the only Rangers forward to get benched in overtime. Fourth-line center Oscar Lindberg didn’t see the ice either.