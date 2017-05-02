Getty

Ducks rule out Bieksa for Game 4, Eaves still questionable

By Mike HalfordMay 2, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

Anaheim could be without two of its most veteran skaters as it looks to even up the series in Edmonton tomorrow.

Defenseman Kevin Bieksa, who sat out Game 3 with a lower-body injury, is definitely out on Wednesday, head coach Randy Carlyle confirmed this afternoon. Carlyle also said that forward Patrick Eaves — who didn’t skate today — remains questionable, adding that if the 33-year-old doesn’t take to the ice tomorrow morning, he’s unlikely to suit up.

Eaves is reportedly in a walking boot, and there’s no word how he got hurt. But he didn’t play much in the third period of Anaheim’s victory on Sunday. He ended up logging just 12:33 of ice time, considerably less than the 21:46 he got in Game 2.

As for Bieksa, he was enjoying a pretty good playoff prior to getting injured. He racked up four assists in five games, while averaging just under 17 minutes per night. Carlyle is holding out hope the 35-year-old could return later in the series.

Bruins owner says decision to fire Julien was ‘overdue’

Associated PressMay 2, 2017, 5:07 PM EDT

BOSTON (AP) Boston Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs acknowledged Tuesday that he might have held up the coaching change that helped the team turn its season around and qualify for the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time in three seasons.

But in his first public comments on the team since the fall, Jacobs expressed appreciation for general manager Don Sweeney’s decision to hire Bruce Cassidy as coach and the job Cassidy did after taking over for Claude Julien on an interim basis on Feb. 7.

The Bruins were 26-23-6 when they made the switch and went 18-8-1 under Cassidy. Sweeney removed the interim tag for Cassidy and made him the full-time coach last week.

“The decision was very much made here in Boston and the leadership here,” Jacobs said during a news conference at TD Garden. “My own impression was it was overdue, we were a little late. Maybe I precipitated part of that in having misplaced loyalty in that sense. But it was the right move. …

“It was a very prudent move and it was a prudent hire. Under those circumstances I would say that Don did a terrific job in selecting him and motivating him and motivating the team.”

The Bruins lost their Eastern Conference first-round series against the Ottawa Senators, their first playoff appearance since 2014, in six games. All six games were decided by one goal, including four overtime games. The Bruins gained postseason experience and several younger players took strides in their development.

It’s been two seasons since the Bruins made the change from Peter Chiarelli to Sweeney in the GM’s chair, and Jacobs believes that the results of 2016-17 and the influx of younger talent has proven that the move was the right one.

“I think we had a successful season because of what evolved, the changing of the guard … in our coaching ranks and I think our leadership showed itself very well,” Jacobs said. “I think hope springs eternal. … I think the direction is good and I think we did a tremendous job once we had Butch in place. So I’m happy with where we are and I’m happy looking at the next generation of players coming into this organization.”

In some regards, this season resembled 2008, when the Bruins under first-year coach Julien went to the playoffs for the first time in three seasons and pushed the Montreal Canadiens to seven games before succumbing. Three years later, the Bruins won the 2011 Stanley Cup championship.

“It remains to be seen, but I think it’s beneficial,” Bruins president Cam Neely said. “For players that hadn’t played in the playoffs before to really get an understanding of what playoff hockey’s all about is what you want for your team.

“Now we’re not satisfied with losing out in the first round and winning two games. But it was a series we felt could’ve went either way.”

If competing for the Stanley Cup, or winning it, again takes three years, Jacobs intends to be around for the run. Jacobs, who passed the role of CEO to son Charlie Jacobs in January 2015, just completed his 42nd season of ownership. He doesn’t expect to relinquish his current role in the near future.

“This is a wonderful property that my whole family has enjoyed and it should be preserved for the next generation,” the elder Jacobs said. “I’m hopeful that that’s the way it goes. It’s obviously out of my hands at some point. But I think the next couple of years is predictable for me. Beyond that I don’t know.”

Scouting combine sticks in Buffalo through 2019

By Mike HalfordMay 2, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

The KeyBank Center and HarborCenter have done a quality job hosting the annual scouting combine over the last two years, so much so that the NHL has signed on for three more.

On Tuesday, the league announced the combine will remain in Buffalo through 2019. More:

“It’s been a pleasure to host this event the last two years and we are honored to be chosen to continue hosting through 2019,” said Sabres President Russ Brandon. “The combination of KeyBank Center and HarborCenter provides the perfect venue for the Combine, and we look forward to building on the success we’ve achieved during the last two events.”

“The Buffalo Sabres, HarborCenter complex and the City of Buffalo have proven to be amazing hosts and the ideal location for our annual Scouting Combine,” said Dan Marr, Director of NHL Central Scouting. “The NHL and its Member Clubs are pleased that this modern, all-encompassing venue will play host for the next three years.”

The event, held annually in late May and early June, consists of player interviews, medical assessments and a series of physical fitness tests. All 31 NHL clubs have the opportunity to conduct individual interviews with players in preparation for the NHL Draft.

This decision was something of a layup. The Sabres always seem eager to host as many league events as possible at their signature complex, and the league seems to love the layout. Prior to Buffalo, the combine was always held in Toronto — but the problem was the venue had no on-ice testing, and not much room for fans to show up and attend.

Buffalo also hosted the 2016 NHL Entry Draft at KeyBank.

In Manhattan, Sens aim to rebuild ‘Kanata Wall’

By Jason BroughMay 2, 2017, 4:10 PM EDT

Some people call it the trap.

Others the 1-3-1.

The Ottawa Senators call it the “Kanata Wall,” after the suburb they call home.

Whatever it’s called, it’s working. The Sens are up, 2-0, in their second-round series with the New York Rangers, two wins away from a spot in the Eastern Conference Final.

In the first round, Ottawa suffocated the Boston Bruins, taking three games in overtime, and all four by a single goal. In six games, not once did the B’s score more than three goals.

Saturday’s Game 2 against the Rangers featured a rare breach of coach Guy Boucher’s trademark system. The Sens won it in overtime, but only after surrendering five goals in regulation.

Tonight in New York, they’ll try to get back to clogging up the middle of the ice and frustrating their opponent. It may not be pretty to watch, and perhaps the Sens’ style is a factor in their attendance woes.

But for the players, it sure beats losing.

“If we’re playing well, we’re going to have three guys back all the time and a fourth guy coming,” said Clarke MacArthur, per Sportsnet. “It’s tough to create anything off the rush. That’s what’s worked all year.”

Neely defends Backes contract, which still has four years left

By Jason BroughMay 2, 2017, 3:01 PM EDT

David Backes put up some decent numbers this season, scoring 17 goals with 21 assists in 74 games.

He had a decent postseason as well, with one goal and three assists in six games.

But at 33 years old, Backes’ game is not what it used to be. And with four years left on a $30 million contract, it’s possible the Bruins could end up with an anchor on their payroll.

Today, B’s president Cam Neely was asked what he thought of Backes’ first year in Boston.

“David had a hard time adjusting,” said Neely. “He mentioned that at the end of year. It was more of a challenge for him to come to a new city and a new team, to get to know 22, 24 other players. That took a while for him to get adjusted.

“I feel like David is really built for the type of playoff hockey you have to play to go deep. He’s a great leader. He’s helped the young kids a ton. If he could pick up a little bit of a step in his game, which he’s going to work on in the offseason, I think that would be beneficial for him and us.”

It remains to be seen if Backes can find a way to get faster this summer. Getting slower typically goes hand-in-hand with getting older, and with 801 NHL games on his odometer, plus 55 more in the playoffs, Backes has skated a lot of hard miles in a very tough league.

“I like his physicality,” said Neely. “I like the fact that he’ll stand in front of the net and pay the price to be there. I think, offensive-wise, we got kind of what we expected from him. Would we like a little more? Yeah. But I think all the things that he brings, that whole package, was a welcomed addition.”

