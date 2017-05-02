Getty

Burns joins Crosby, McDavid as finalists for 2017 Ted Lindsay Award

By James O'BrienMay 2, 2017, 6:56 PM EDT

In a lot of ways, the Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award feel one in the same,* but that might be what makes differences in voting so interesting.

While the PHWA chose Sergei Bobrovsky alongside Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby as the Hart Trophy finalists, the NHLPA gave Brent Burns the nod of “Bob” while keeping McDavid and Crosby for the Ted Lindsay.

It’s likely that Burns was close to being one of the three finalists for both awards, but a relatively slow finish might have cost him. Really, you can’t go wrong with Burns or Bob, as both were magnificent in 2016-17.

* – Yes, there are differences in wording (essentially “most valuable” for Hart vs. “most outstanding” for Ted Lindsay), but that’s a generally minor distinction.

WATCH LIVE: Senators – Rangers Game 3, Blues – Predators Game 4

By James O'BrienMay 2, 2017, 6:28 PM EDT

After a busy Monday night (despite only including one game), the second round continues with two games on Tuesday.

Erik Karlsson and the Sens hope to push Henrik Lundqvist and the Rangers to the brink of elimination in Game 3. Meanwhile, Pekka Rinne and the Predators take on Jake Allen and the Blues in Game 4 of that back-and-forth series.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ottawa Senators vs. New York Rangers (Sens lead 2-0)

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

Watch the highlights from Ottawa’s thrilling double OT win in Game 2

St. Louis Blues vs. Nashville Predators (Preds lead 2-1)

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

Watching the highlights from Nashville’s Game 3 win

Bruins owner says decision to fire Julien was ‘overdue’

2 Comments
Associated PressMay 2, 2017, 5:07 PM EDT

BOSTON (AP) Boston Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs acknowledged Tuesday that he might have held up the coaching change that helped the team turn its season around and qualify for the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time in three seasons.

But in his first public comments on the team since the fall, Jacobs expressed appreciation for general manager Don Sweeney’s decision to hire Bruce Cassidy as coach and the job Cassidy did after taking over for Claude Julien on an interim basis on Feb. 7.

The Bruins were 26-23-6 when they made the switch and went 18-8-1 under Cassidy. Sweeney removed the interim tag for Cassidy and made him the full-time coach last week.

“The decision was very much made here in Boston and the leadership here,” Jacobs said during a news conference at TD Garden. “My own impression was it was overdue, we were a little late. Maybe I precipitated part of that in having misplaced loyalty in that sense. But it was the right move. …

“It was a very prudent move and it was a prudent hire. Under those circumstances I would say that Don did a terrific job in selecting him and motivating him and motivating the team.”

The Bruins lost their Eastern Conference first-round series against the Ottawa Senators, their first playoff appearance since 2014, in six games. All six games were decided by one goal, including four overtime games. The Bruins gained postseason experience and several younger players took strides in their development.

It’s been two seasons since the Bruins made the change from Peter Chiarelli to Sweeney in the GM’s chair, and Jacobs believes that the results of 2016-17 and the influx of younger talent has proven that the move was the right one.

“I think we had a successful season because of what evolved, the changing of the guard … in our coaching ranks and I think our leadership showed itself very well,” Jacobs said. “I think hope springs eternal. … I think the direction is good and I think we did a tremendous job once we had Butch in place. So I’m happy with where we are and I’m happy looking at the next generation of players coming into this organization.”

In some regards, this season resembled 2008, when the Bruins under first-year coach Julien went to the playoffs for the first time in three seasons and pushed the Montreal Canadiens to seven games before succumbing. Three years later, the Bruins won the 2011 Stanley Cup championship.

“It remains to be seen, but I think it’s beneficial,” Bruins president Cam Neely said. “For players that hadn’t played in the playoffs before to really get an understanding of what playoff hockey’s all about is what you want for your team.

“Now we’re not satisfied with losing out in the first round and winning two games. But it was a series we felt could’ve went either way.”

If competing for the Stanley Cup, or winning it, again takes three years, Jacobs intends to be around for the run. Jacobs, who passed the role of CEO to son Charlie Jacobs in January 2015, just completed his 42nd season of ownership. He doesn’t expect to relinquish his current role in the near future.

“This is a wonderful property that my whole family has enjoyed and it should be preserved for the next generation,” the elder Jacobs said. “I’m hopeful that that’s the way it goes. It’s obviously out of my hands at some point. But I think the next couple of years is predictable for me. Beyond that I don’t know.”

Scouting combine sticks in Buffalo through 2019

2 Comments
By Mike HalfordMay 2, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

The KeyBank Center and HarborCenter have done a quality job hosting the annual scouting combine over the last two years, so much so that the NHL has signed on for three more.

On Tuesday, the league announced the combine will remain in Buffalo through 2019. More:

“It’s been a pleasure to host this event the last two years and we are honored to be chosen to continue hosting through 2019,” said Sabres President Russ Brandon. “The combination of KeyBank Center and HarborCenter provides the perfect venue for the Combine, and we look forward to building on the success we’ve achieved during the last two events.”

“The Buffalo Sabres, HarborCenter complex and the City of Buffalo have proven to be amazing hosts and the ideal location for our annual Scouting Combine,” said Dan Marr, Director of NHL Central Scouting. “The NHL and its Member Clubs are pleased that this modern, all-encompassing venue will play host for the next three years.”

The event, held annually in late May and early June, consists of player interviews, medical assessments and a series of physical fitness tests. All 31 NHL clubs have the opportunity to conduct individual interviews with players in preparation for the NHL Draft.

This decision was something of a layup. The Sabres always seem eager to host as many league events as possible at their signature complex, and the league seems to love the layout. Prior to Buffalo, the combine was always held in Toronto — but the problem was the venue had no on-ice testing, and not much room for fans to show up and attend.

Buffalo also hosted the 2016 NHL Entry Draft at KeyBank.

In Manhattan, Sens aim to rebuild ‘Kanata Wall’

2 Comments
By Jason BroughMay 2, 2017, 4:10 PM EDT

Some people call it the trap.

Others the 1-3-1.

The Ottawa Senators call it the “Kanata Wall,” after the suburb they call home.

Whatever it’s called, it’s working. The Sens are up, 2-0, in their second-round series with the New York Rangers, two wins away from a spot in the Eastern Conference Final.

In the first round, Ottawa suffocated the Boston Bruins, taking three games in overtime, and all four by a single goal. In six games, not once did the B’s score more than three goals.

Saturday’s Game 2 against the Rangers featured a rare breach of coach Guy Boucher’s trademark system. The Sens won it in overtime, but only after surrendering five goals in regulation.

Tonight in New York, they’ll try to get back to clogging up the middle of the ice and frustrating their opponent. It may not be pretty to watch, and perhaps the Sens’ style is a factor in their attendance woes.

But for the players, it sure beats losing.

“If we’re playing well, we’re going to have three guys back all the time and a fourth guy coming,” said Clarke MacArthur, per Sportsnet. “It’s tough to create anything off the rush. That’s what’s worked all year.”

