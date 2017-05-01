Getty

WATCH LIVE: Game 3 – Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins

By James O'BrienMay 1, 2017, 6:23 PM EDT

The hockey world’s eyes are fixed on Pittsburgh tonight, as Monday’s lone contest features the Penguins hosting the Washington Capitals.

Washington isn’t facing elimination, yet this contest could have a huge influence on what kind of series we’ll see. If the Capitals slim the margin to 2-1, the outlook changes significantly, and the odds of a lengthy battle increase. If not, the Penguins would be finish the evening one win away from another conference finals.

Can Marc-Andre Fleury generate another strong performance? Will Braden Holtby bounce back? What sort of magic tricks do Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin and other high-powered stars have up their sleeves? It won’t be long until we get some answers.

Here’s what you need to know:

Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (Pens lead 2-0)

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

Check out the highlights from Pittsburgh’s 6-2 win in Game 2

Flames extend GM Treliving’s contract

By James O'BrienMay 1, 2017, 6:37 PM EDT

The Calgary Flames have some important decisions to make this summer, but they locked down a key one early: keeping Brad Treliving around as GM.

Treliving signed a “multi-year extension” with the Flames on Monday.

“We are striving to create a level of continuity and stability, as all successful teams do,” Flames president and innovator of ties Brian Burke said. “Today’s announcement is another step forward for our organization on that path. Under Brad’s leadership, we have seen progress over the past three seasons and look forward to building on that growth in the coming years.”

Preds getting offense from the defense

Associated PressMay 1, 2017, 5:21 PM EDT

By taking care of matters in their end of the ice, the Nashville Predators’ defensive corps is earning the right to contribute to matters on the offensive end.

That was evident again on Sunday when the Predators bounced the St. Louis Blues, 3-1, in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal at Bridgestone Arena to grab a 2-1 series lead. Ryan Ellis scored the first goal while fellow defenseman Roman Josi tallied the final marker.

P.K. Subban and Mattias Ekholm each registered assists, giving the blue-liners a combined seven goals and 14 assists in seven playoff games. Ellis has scored in six straight games and leads Nashville scorers in the postseason with eight points off three goals and five assists.

St. Louis is well aware that in Game 4 Tuesday night, it will have to do a better job of accounting for the Predators’ defensemen and their ability to produce points.

“We knew that was going to be a challenge walking into this series,” Blues coach Mike Yeo said, “and obviously that’s a part of our game we’re going to have to be better at.”

Read more: Preds proving preseason hype was warranted

Subban dominated Game 1 with three point blasts, leading to a goal and two assists in Nashville’s 4-3 win. Ellis produced a goal and a helper in Game 2, staking the Predators to a 2-1 lead before St. Louis rallied in the third period for a 3-2 decision.

Nashville’s skill on the backline came to the forefront throughout Sunday’s game. The Ellis-Josi pairing and the Ekholm-Subban duo combined for 20 shot attempts, with Josi firing eight times on net.

“If we get a chance as a D corps, there are a lot of guys who can skate and we try to join the rush and make something happen,” Josi said.

A talented top 4

The Blues need to keep things from happening. Better puck possession would be one way. The Predators won 39 of 63 faceoffs Sunday, the second time in the series they dominated St. Louis in the circle.

More discipline is a second avenue to success. After avoiding the penalty box in Game 2, aside from a coincidental minor in the third period, the Blues took a half-dozen minors on Sunday. Two occurred in the first 8 1/2 minutes of the second period when Nashville buzzed their zone at will.

“You’re giving them and their skill players the opportunity to field the puck and make plays,” St. Louis captain Alex Pietrangelo said. “They start to feel more confident. So I think that certainly makes a difference.”

If the Blues can earn more possession time and keep penalties to a minimum, they could return to the formula that enabled them to control long stretches of Game 1 and 2 when playing 5-on-5. Any deviation from that, particularly against an opponent playing at its best with a raucous crowd behind it, is going to create issues.

And chances are those issues are going to come from Nashville’s defensemen.

“The more you have the puck,” Subban summed up, “the less defense you play.”

Jets ‘anxious’ to keep Little, who can sign extension this summer

By Mike HalfordMay 1, 2017, 5:19 PM EDT

Bryan Little has been a consistent offensive producer since the Jets moved to Winnipeg six years ago.

And it now sounds like the organization really wants to keep him around.

Little, who had 47 points in 59 games this season — the highest points-per-game average (0.80) of his career — is heading into the last of a five-year, $23.5 million deal with a $4.7M average annual cap hit.

The 29-year-old can sign an extension on July 1, and GM Kevin Cheveldayoff told Sportsnet the Jets are “anxious” to keep him in the fold.

There are a few facets worth considering.

The first is that Winnipeg’s never been a top destination for UFAs, so it’s important to retain players. That certainly was Cheveldayoff’s strategy with No. 1 center Mark Scheifele, who scored a massive eight-year, $49 million extension coming out of his entry-level contract.

That strategy can be risky, though.

Back in 2012, Winnipeg locked in Tobias Enstrom with a five-year, $28.75 million deal. At $5.75 million per, it’s since become something of an albatross. Enstrom has struggled with consistency and health, missing a combined 54 games over the last three seasons, and now faces questions about waiving his no-movement clause so he can be exposed at the expansion draft.

Cheveldayoff has, however, shown some flexibility when it comes to how he retains his players. Like with Dustin Byfuglien‘s deal. Byfuglien sacrificed term — signing a five-year pact rather than the max eight — but, by doing so, netted himself a contract that pays $7.6M annually.

Perhaps this could be the play with Little. Though he’s been a consistent producer and is now one of the club’s veteran leaders, he’s also had health issues over the last two years and turns 30 in November.

A shorter-term contract is a viable solution, but one that could be pricey for the Jets.

Patrick Eaves questionable for Game 4 in Edmonton

By Jason BroughMay 1, 2017, 3:51 PM EDT

Ducks forward Patrick Eaves is reportedly in a walking boot, and according to his coach, he’s questionable for Wednesday’s game in Edmonton.

No word how Eaves got hurt, but he didn’t play much in the third period of Anaheim’s Game 3 victory on Sunday. He ended up logging just 12:33 of ice time, considerably less than the 21:46 he got in Game 2.

Eaves came to the Ducks from Dallas just prior to the trade deadline, then made an immediate impact for his new team. He had 11 goals in 20 regular-season games, and now he has two goals and two assists in seven playoff games.