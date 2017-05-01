Video: Fleury, Hornqvist combine for incredible, desperate save

Game 3 of the Capitals – Penguins has been chaotic. It’s been wild enough that it’s easy to lose track of how outstanding both Braden Holtby and Marc-Andre Fleury have been.
So far, it sure seems like Holtby’s back to his elite form. He’s currently pitching a shutout through two periods, though he did get some help from a goalie interference call (that was probably accurate).
Fleury has been beaten once on an odd bounce in the first period, but overall, he’s been absolutely fantastic in Game 3. He combined with Patric Hornqvist with what easily ranks as one of the best saves of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
You can watch it in video from above and in the following GIF:
Fleury and the Penguins experienced an extreme close call there, while the Capitals got lucky at least once themselves:
Some 1-0 games through 40 minutes can come down to tight defense and tepid offense as much as anything else. In this case, the goalies have been a huge reason why it’s been so low-scoring.
Distraught Pittsburgh Penguins fans should focus on a few things right now.
- The Washington Capitals are (as of this writing) only up 1-0 in Game 3.
- The Penguins currently hold a 2-0 series lead.
- We don’t know if Sidney Crosby‘s injury is severe, even if it looked bad.
All of that noted, it’s been a tough night already for the Penguins.
They’ve seen goals called off and Daniel Winnik save a would-be tally by a hair, while there was some luck in Washington’s 1-0 lead. Another unlucky moment came when Patric Hornqvist attempted a hit on Lars Eller … only for Eller to get out of the way, resulting in a hard hit on Penguins teammate Conor Sheary.
It’s early, but Sheary needed to leave the ice after that brutal accident.
Video of the ill-fated hit can be seen above. Here’s footage of the disallowed goal:
In case you’re wondering, the Penguins were on the mark *some* of the time.
It’s difficult to ignore Sidney Crosby‘s concussion history after he was shaken up early in Game 3 of Monday’s Capitals – Penguins game.
Matt Niskanen received a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking Crosby, with some wondering if the major was excessive. Crosby was taken down as he went to the net, falling awkwardly into Niskanen’s check attempt. Crosby was down on the ice for a considerable span of time before being helped off without the need for a stretcher.
The maliciousness of the hit is up to debate.
Some will note that there was some nastiness between Crosby and Niskanen toward the end of Game 2. Others will understandably argue that it appeared largely accidental.
Game 3 continued to be a little nasty, as Tom Wilson went after Evgeni Malkin during Pittsburgh’s power play. Malkin closed his hand on the puck and was the only player assessed a penalty during that exchange, so Pittsburgh’s would-be five-minute advantage ended up being abbreviated.
We’ll see if things settle down and we’ll also eventually find out more about Crosby’s status, even if it’s just for tonight’s contest.
Again, Crosby looked quite dazed, so there’s a chance he might be done for Game 3. There’s also concern that it might be a lower-body injury rather than something related to his head.
As you can see in the video below, Mike Milbury and Keith Jones believe that the ejection/major penalty was the right call.
Just about every game-time decision came up in the affirmative for the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins heading into Game 3 on Monday.
The Capitals are going with seven defensemen tonight, as Karl Alzner is back in the mix.
Meanwhile, the Penguins had three toss-ups, and they’re all in: Patric Hornqvist, Carl Hagelin and Brian Dumoulin will play tonight.
Of course, there are other questions: will those banged-up players be healthy? Could rust inhibit Alzner in his first game since April 15?
Here’s what Washington’s lineup looks like:
And, check out the Penguins’ mix in handy numerical order:
Heading into Game 3 for the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins, the “NHL Live” crew had an interesting discussion on NBCSN.
Mike Milbury, Keith Jones and Liam McHugh seemed to reach a consensus that, while the Penguins might be getting an advantage in net with Marc-Andre Fleury at the moment, the edge could easily swing to the Capitals with Braden Holtby going forward.
The most intriguing stuff came when McHugh asked if there was an edge that isn’t likely to change.
By Jones’ estimation, the Penguins’ superior group of centers (such as Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Nick Bonino) will be better than Washington’s strong mix down the middle (including Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Lars Eller).
Check out that discussion in the video above this post’s headline.