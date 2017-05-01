Shattenkirk gets Capitals back in series, Penguins lose Crosby and Game 3

So much for Kevin Shattenkirk being the goat. So much for the Washington Capitals being done for this series.
The Pittsburgh Penguins maintained their run of fighting hard through injuries that would crush lesser teams, in this case with Evgeni Malkin leading an improbable push to overtime in Game 3. It wasn’t enough, however, as Shattenkirk’s 3-2 overtime-clincher decided the contest, shrinking Pittsburgh’s series lead to 2-1.
Marcus Johansson forced Trevor Daley to take a penalty early in overtime, opening the door for Shattenkirk to score the game-winner on the man advantage:
Injury losses could very well hurt far more than the Game 3 defeat, at least if Sidney Crosby‘s issues are as bad as they appeared. It’s plausible that Crosby suffered a lower-body injury or a head injury (or possibly both) thanks to a controversial cross-check by Matt Niskanen.
Both goalies were sharp for much of the game, whether the Pittsburgh crowd wanted to acknowledge that or not with their “Holt-by!” chants.
It was a nasty contest at times, with Conor Sheary also being knocked from the game, in that case being hit accidentally by teammate Patric Hornqvist. T.J. Oshie may also feel a little sore after this one after a Shattenkirk shot him in the face.
Game 3 presented a ton of ups and downs for each side of the squabble. It only seems fitting that Shattenkirk (a player who’s absorbed a ton of blame) ended up scoring a goal that brought new life to a team that tends to get buried for its playoff letdowns.
This wasn’t the prettiest win, but the Capitals are right back in it. In fact, with injuries to Crosby and more, you could argue that Washington regained “favorite” status.
What a difference a game, an injury and a huge goal can make.
It sure looked like the story would be that the Pittsburgh Penguins just couldn’t overcome their latest obstacle after fighting through injuries and other challenges all season long.
Well, about that …
Evgeni Malkin scored a 2-1 goal with 1:53 remaining in the third period, giving the Penguins some life against the Capitals late in Game 3.
Almost two minutes with a net still empty? At least a few people wondered if Pittsburgh could really do it as the crowd chanted Braden Holtby‘s name.
And … then they did. Justin Schultz scored the 2-2 goal with a helper from Malkin just 48 seconds later.
Just like that, Game 3 is going to overtime.
Now, the Capitals still have some advantages. Pittsburgh is down Sidney Crosby and Conor Sheary. Washington dressed seven defensemen, which could be a blessing if this one goes longer.
It’s a stunning game, and a lot is on the line for Washington. Who would have thought this was possible?
Game 3 of the Capitals – Penguins has been chaotic. It’s been wild enough that it’s easy to lose track of how outstanding both Braden Holtby and Marc-Andre Fleury have been.
So far, it sure seems like Holtby’s back to his elite form. He’s currently pitching a shutout through two periods, though he did get some help from a goalie interference call (that was probably accurate).
Fleury has been beaten once on an odd bounce in the first period, but overall, he’s been absolutely fantastic in Game 3. He combined with Patric Hornqvist with what easily ranks as one of the best saves of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
You can watch it in video from above and in the following GIF:
Fleury and the Penguins experienced an extreme close call there, while the Capitals got lucky at least once themselves:
Some 1-0 games through 40 minutes can come down to tight defense and tepid offense as much as anything else. In this case, the goalies have been a huge reason why it’s been so low-scoring.
Distraught Pittsburgh Penguins fans should focus on a few things right now.
- The Washington Capitals are (as of this writing) only up 1-0 in Game 3.
- The Penguins currently hold a 2-0 series lead.
- We don’t know if Sidney Crosby‘s injury is severe, even if it looked bad.
All of that noted, it’s been a tough night already for the Penguins.
They’ve seen goals called off and Daniel Winnik save a would-be tally by a hair, while there was some luck in Washington’s 1-0 lead. Another unlucky moment came when Patric Hornqvist attempted a hit on Lars Eller … only for Eller to get out of the way, resulting in a hard hit on Penguins teammate Conor Sheary.
It’s early, but Sheary needed to leave the ice after that brutal accident.
Video of the ill-fated hit can be seen above. Here’s footage of the disallowed goal:
In case you’re wondering, the Penguins were on the mark *some* of the time.
It’s difficult to ignore Sidney Crosby‘s concussion history after he was shaken up early in Game 3 of Monday’s Capitals – Penguins game.
Matt Niskanen received a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking Crosby, with some wondering if the major was excessive. Crosby was taken down as he went to the net, falling awkwardly into Niskanen’s check attempt. Crosby was down on the ice for a considerable span of time before being helped off without the need for a stretcher.
The maliciousness of the hit is up to debate.
Some will note that there was some nastiness between Crosby and Niskanen toward the end of Game 2. Others will understandably argue that it appeared largely accidental.
Game 3 continued to be a little nasty, as Tom Wilson went after Evgeni Malkin during Pittsburgh’s power play. Malkin closed his hand on the puck and was the only player assessed a penalty during that exchange, so Pittsburgh’s would-be five-minute advantage ended up being abbreviated.
We’ll see if things settle down and we’ll also eventually find out more about Crosby’s status, even if it’s just for tonight’s contest.
Again, Crosby looked quite dazed, so there’s a chance he might be done for Game 3. There’s also concern that it might be a lower-body injury rather than something related to his head.
As you can see in the video below, Mike Milbury and Keith Jones believe that the ejection/major penalty was the right call.