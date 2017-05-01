Report: Defenseman Viktor Antipin to join Sabres after terminating KHL contract

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

It sounds like the Buffalo Sabres are close to signing their first free agent of the off-season.

KHL defenseman Viktor Antipin has reportedly terminated his contract with Magnitogorsk so that he can sign with Buffalo.

The 24-year-old has been a regular for Magnitogorsk since the 2012-13 season. He scored six goals and a career-high 24 points in 59 games in 2016-17. He added an impressive seven goals and four assists in 18 playoff games.

The Sabres could certainly use a hand on the blue line, as they have just five defensemen signed to one-way contracts next season (Rasmus Ristolainen, Zach Bogosian, Josh Gorges, Jake McCabe and Justin Falk).

Antipin has represented Russia at the under-18 and under-20 World Junior Hockey Championship tournaments and in each of the last two World Championship tournaments.

In other KHL-related news, Salavat Yulayev have officially signed former Vancouver Canucks defenseman Philip Larsen to a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old had one goal, five assists and a minus-8 rating in 26 games with the Canucks last season.

Larsen will join former NHLers Linus Omark, Teemu Hartikainen, Sami Lepisto and Niklas Svedberg on Salavat Yulayev’s roster.