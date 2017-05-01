PHT Morning Skate: Craig Button’s latest mock draft has Nico Hischier at number one

–Former NHL GM Craig Button came out with his post-lottery mock draft, and believe it or not, he doesn’t have Nolan Patrick going number one to New Jersey. Button has the Devils taking Nico Hischier. In this particular mock draft, Patrick is heading to Philly. (TSN)

–The Guentzel family had a pretty good month of April. Penguins forward Jake Guentzel has been terrific this post-season, while his father, Mike, won the Terry Flanagan Award which recognizes his career accomplishments as one of the best assistant coaches in college hockey. (Minneapolis Star Tribune)

–You think hockey fans in Montreal are still missing P.K. Subban? This popular bar changed their name from “Chez Serge” to “Chez Subban” until the Predators’ playoff run comes to an end. “I wouldn’t have changed the bar’s name if the Canadiens were still in the playoffs. I bleed red, white and blue. I’m still, first and foremost, a Canadiens fan. … P.K. was a person who always really impressed me. I’d crossed paths with him a few times over the years and he was just such a kind, classy person.” (Montreal Gazette)

–The Anaheim Ducks were finally able to get their first win of the their second-round series against Edmonton on Sunday night, as they took the Oilers down by a score of 6-3. You can check out the highlights from that game by clicking the video at the top of the page.

–The Nashville Predators had Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan sing the national anthem prior to their first-round home games against Chicago. Yesterday, Little Big Town did the honors. (NHL.com)

–The Calgary Flames were bounced from the playoffs fairly quickly, which means head coach Glen Gulutzen will get a head start on his summer plans. That includes a lot of time fishing on Lake Saskatchewan. (NHL.com/Flames)

–If you’re wondering why Zack Kassian has those mutton chops, here’s your answer: