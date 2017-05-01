Malkin steps up, leads improbable Penguins rally to OT vs. Capitals

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

It sure looked like the story would be that the Pittsburgh Penguins just couldn’t overcome their latest obstacle after fighting through injuries and other challenges all season long.

Well, about that …

Evgeni Malkin scored a 2-1 goal with 1:53 remaining in the third period, giving the Penguins some life against the Capitals late in Game 3.

Almost two minutes with a net still empty? At least a few people wondered if Pittsburgh could really do it as the crowd chanted Braden Holtby‘s name.

And … then they did. Justin Schultz scored the 2-2 goal with a helper from Malkin just 48 seconds later.

Just like that, Game 3 is going to overtime.

Now, the Capitals still have some advantages. Pittsburgh is down Sidney Crosby and Conor Sheary. Washington dressed seven defensemen, which could be a blessing if this one goes longer.

It’s a stunning game, and a lot is on the line for Washington. Who would have thought this was possible?

Check out the rest of the contest on NBCSN. You can also watch online and via the NBC Sports App. Click here for the livestream.