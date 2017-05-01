Jones: Penguins will keep edge over Capitals at center (Video)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

It’s difficult to ignore Sidney Crosby‘s concussion history after he was shaken up early in Game 3 of Monday’s Capitals – Penguins game.

Matt Niskanen received a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking Crosby, with some wondering if the major was excessive. Crosby was taken down as he went to the net, falling awkwardly into Niskanen’s check attempt. Crosby was down on the ice for a considerable span of time before being helped off without the need for a stretcher.

The maliciousness of the hit is up to debate.

Some will note that there was some nastiness between Crosby and Niskanen toward the end of Game 2. Others will understandably argue that it appeared largely accidental.

Game 3 continued to be a little nasty, as Tom Wilson went after Evgeni Malkin during Pittsburgh’s power play. Malkin closed his hand on the puck and was the only player assessed a penalty during that exchange, so Pittsburgh’s would-be five-minute advantage ended up being abbreviated.

Things are getting heated down on the ice. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/HU35WuZA0b — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) May 1, 2017

We’ll see if things settle down and we’ll also eventually find out more about Crosby’s status, even if it’s just for tonight’s contest.

Again, Crosby looked quite dazed, so there’s a chance he might be done for Game 3. There’s also concern that it might be a lower-body injury rather than something related to his head.

another angle. left knee is a nightmare pic.twitter.com/jod0SC3lcv — steph (@myregularface) May 2, 2017

