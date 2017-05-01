Hornqvist misses hit on Capitals player, injures Penguins teammate Sheary

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Distraught Pittsburgh Penguins fans should focus on a few things right now.

The Washington Capitals are (as of this writing) only up 1-0 in Game 3.

The Penguins currently hold a 2-0 series lead.

We don’t know if Sidney Crosby‘s injury is severe, even if it looked bad.

All of that noted, it’s been a tough night already for the Penguins.

They’ve seen goals called off and Daniel Winnik save a would-be tally by a hair, while there was some luck in Washington’s 1-0 lead. Another unlucky moment came when Patric Hornqvist attempted a hit on Lars Eller … only for Eller to get out of the way, resulting in a hard hit on Penguins teammate Conor Sheary.

It’s early, but Sheary needed to leave the ice after that brutal accident.

Video of the ill-fated hit can be seen above. Here’s footage of the disallowed goal:

In case you’re wondering, the Penguins were on the mark *some* of the time.