Fleury could be good option for Flames … or even Flyers

By Jason BroughMay 1, 2017, 1:28 PM EDT

Marc-Andre Fleury is 6-1 with a .936 save percentage in these playoffs. The 32-year-old goalie is proving he can still play at a high level. He outperformed Sergei Bobrovsky in the first round, and now he’s outperforming Braden Holtby.

But the reality remains — the Penguins can only protect one goalie in the expansion draft, and Matt Murray is the future in Pittsburgh.

In other words, Fleury is still likely to be traded this offseason, no matter how well he’s playing right now. He only has two years left on his contract, with a cap hit of $5.75 million.

And that lack of term may actually be attractive to some suitors.

Take a team like Calgary. The Flames have some young goalies in the system, but nobody under contract to bridge the gap. They could always go out and sign Ben Bishop on July 1, but they’d probably have to give him big money and term. And then, what if Bishop doesn’t work out? Brian Elliott didn’t work out, and Bishop is not coming off the best season.

Or — and wouldn’t this be interesting — take a team like Philadelphia. The Flyers are in a similar predicament to Calgary. They have some good, young goalies in the organization, led by 23-year-old Anthony Stolarz. But are they willing to go into next season with a tandem of Stolarz and Michal Neuvirth? The former is still pretty inexperienced, and the latter had an .891 save percentage in 2016-17.

If you think about it, getting Fleury out of Pittsburgh would be sort of like the Flyers getting Valtteri Filppula out of Tampa Bay.

Filppula is only signed through next season.

“On July 1, you don’t get a player like this on a one-year deal,” GM Ron Hextall said of Filppula. “The money, you won’t get this type of player on a one-year deal, which was attractive to us.”

Which begs the question — could you get a goalie like Fleury on a two-year deal?

Anyway, just something to think about. The Penguins and their fans probably aren’t too focused on the offseason right now, but other teams — and let’s not forget about Dallas — certainly are.

The Ben Bishop market is reportedly heating up

By Mike HalfordMay 1, 2017, 2:35 PM EDT

There’s been significant goalie movement already this offseason, so no surprise suitors are now jockeying for Ben Bishop‘s services.

Per TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, a “couple of teams” spoke to Los Angeles about acquiring the rights to Bishop, who becomes an unrestricted free agent on July 1. Obtaining Bishop’s rights would open up a two-month negotiating window ahead of him hitting the market.

This news comes days after Carolina made a big splash in the goalie market — acquiring Scott Darling’s rights from Chicago — and with another potential target, Marc-Andre Fleury, showing extremely well for Pittsburgh.

Bishop, 30, just wrapped the last of a two-year, $11.9 million deal with a $5.95M average annual cap hit. His season was largely forgettable. Caught in a difficult situation with Tampa Bay — splitting time with goalie-of-the-future Andrei Vasilevskiy, and distracted by contract uncertainty — Bishop had just a .910 save percentage in 32 games with the Bolts, before getting flipped to L.A. at the deadline.

With the Kings, Bishop wasn’t much better. His save percentage dropped to .900, and the club failed in its attempt to rally for a postseason push.

This might’ve knocked some of the luster off Bishop, but probably not that much. He’s only one year removed from a banner ’15-16 campaign in which he was the Vezina runner-up, and finished 10th in MVP voting. He also posted three straight 35-win seasons with the Bolts, including a career-high 40 in ’14-15.

Still, he might not be in line for a huge payday or lengthy term. For as good as his resume is, Bishop turns 31 in November and has a history of health issues.

Teams believed to be interested include Calgary and Dallas, most notably.

Report: Madden may reunite with Gallant in Vegas

By Mike HalfordMay 1, 2017, 1:52 PM EDT

Gerard Gallant may have a familiar face with him behind the Golden Knights’ bench next season.

Per the Columbus Dispatch, John Madden — currently the head coach of the Blue Jackets’ AHL affiliate in Cleveland — has drawn interest from Vegas to become Gallant’s assistant.

The two have worked together in the past. Madden was Gallant’s assistant for two years in Florida, including the impressive ’15-16 campaign in which the club won 47 games and qualified for the playoffs.

Madden, 43, was dismissed shortly after that season, in something of a surprise move. His duties in Florida included coaching the defensemen and running the penalty kill.

It didn’t take long for the former Selke winner to find work. Just three months after his dismissal, Madden was hired by Cleveland to replace outgoing bench boss Jared Bednar, who took the head coaching gig in Colorado.

This year Madden led the Monsters to a 39-29-8 record, narrowly missing out on the Calder Cup playoffs.

 

Hornqvist, Hagelin, Dumoulin, Alzner gametime decisions tonight

By Mike HalfordMay 1, 2017, 1:35 PM EDT

Keep a close eye on warmup ahead of Game 3 of the Pittsburgh-Washington series.

Both head coaches will have lineup choices to make, and significant ones at that. For the Pens, three skaters — Patric Hornqvist, Carl Hagelin and Brian Dumoulinare all gametime decisions, while Washington will wait to make the call on defenseman Karl Alzner.

Hornqvist is questionable after getting hit by a John Carlson shot in the first period of Saturday’s 6-2 win. He exited the contest, didn’t return, and didn’t participate in this morning’s skate. Also missing were Hagelin (undisclosed) and Dumoulin (shaken up on a T.J. Oshie hit).

If Hornqvist can’t go, it’s possible Bryan Rust will jump up to play wing on the Sidney CrosbyJake Guentzel line. Scott Wilson and Chad Ruhwedel are likely to draw back into the lineup to replace Hagelin and Dumoulin, if needed.

As for the Caps, Alzner could play his first playoff tilt since early in the Toronto series. Head coach Barry Trotz said the veteran d-man’s status would be determined after warmup, and suggested the Caps could dress seven blueliners tonight.

 

Productive during the regular season, the Caps’ third line has gone quiet

By Jason BroughMay 1, 2017, 12:21 PM EDT

It’s an under-the-radar storyline, overshadowed by the struggles of Braden Holtby and Kevin Shattenkirk.

But the Washington Capitals’ third line has not been producing in the playoffs, and that’s partly why the Caps trail the Penguins, 2-0, in the second round.

The Caps, you may recall, made it a point to rebuild their third line over the summer. They brought in Lars Eller and Brett Connolly, and those two enjoyed great success with Andre Burakovsky for much of the regular season.

“You’re getting guys who’ve got double-digit goals on that line,” head coach Barry Trotz said in February. “We didn’t have that on that third line last year. We do now. We’re getting scoring from the third line, no question. We’re getting scoring from all lines. That’s good for us. It makes us a hard team to play.”

It’s a very different story now. Not one of the trio has a goal in these playoffs. In fact, Connolly has been replaced on the line by Tom Wilson, and Connolly was replaced in the lineup on Saturday by AHL journeyman Paul Carey.

So while much of the focus in Game 3 will be on Holtby, keep an eye on that third line as well. It needs to do more than possess the puck. It needs to start putting the puck in the net.

