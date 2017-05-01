Capitals get Alzner back; Hagelin, Dumoulin, Hornqvist in for Penguins

Just about every game-time decision came up in the affirmative for the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins heading into Game 3 on Monday.
The Capitals are going with seven defensemen tonight, as Karl Alzner is back in the mix.
Meanwhile, the Penguins had three toss-ups, and they’re all in: Patric Hornqvist, Carl Hagelin and Brian Dumoulin will play tonight.
Of course, there are other questions: will those banged-up players be healthy? Could rust inhibit Alzner in his first game since April 15?
Here’s what Washington’s lineup looks like:
And, check out the Penguins’ mix in handy numerical order:
It’s difficult to ignore Sidney Crosby‘s concussion history after he was shaken up early in Game 3 of Monday’s Capitals – Penguins game.
Matt Niskanen received a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking Crosby, with some wondering if the major was excessive. Crosby was taken down as he went to the net, falling awkwardly into Niskanen’s check attempt. Crosby was down on the ice for a considerable span of time before being helped off without the need for a stretcher.
The maliciousness of the hit is up to debate.
Some will note that there was some nastiness between Crosby and Niskanen toward the end of Game 2. Others will understandably argue that it appeared largely accidental.
Game 3 continued to be a little nasty, as Tom Wilson went after Evgeni Malkin during Pittsburgh’s power play. Malkin closed his hand on the puck and was the only player assessed a penalty during that exchange, so Pittsburgh’s would-be five-minute advantage ended up being abbreviated.
We’ll see if things settle down and we’ll also eventually find out more about Crosby’s status, even if it’s just for tonight’s contest.
Again, Crosby looked quite dazed, so there’s a chance he might be done for Game 3. There’s also concern that it might be a lower-body injury rather than something related to his head.
Heading into Game 3 for the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins, the “NHL Live” crew had an interesting discussion on NBCSN.
Mike Milbury, Keith Jones and Liam McHugh seemed to reach a consensus that, while the Penguins might be getting an advantage in net with Marc-Andre Fleury at the moment, the edge could easily swing to the Capitals with Braden Holtby going forward.
The most intriguing stuff came when McHugh asked if there was an edge that isn’t likely to change.
By Jones’ estimation, the Penguins’ superior group of centers (such as Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Nick Bonino) will be better than Washington’s strong mix down the middle (including Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Lars Eller).
Check out that discussion in the video above this post’s headline.
The hockey world’s eyes are fixed on Pittsburgh tonight, as Monday’s lone contest features the Penguins hosting the Washington Capitals.
Washington isn’t facing elimination, yet this contest could have a huge influence on what kind of series we’ll see. If the Capitals slim the margin to 2-1, the outlook changes significantly, and the odds of a lengthy battle increase. If not, the Penguins would be finish the evening one win away from another conference finals.
Can Marc-Andre Fleury generate another strong performance? Will Braden Holtby bounce back? What sort of magic tricks do Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin and other high-powered stars have up their sleeves? It won’t be long until we get some answers.
Here’s what you need to know:
Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (Pens lead 2-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)
Check out the highlights from Pittsburgh’s 6-2 win in Game 2
The NHL released the three finalists for 2017 Hart Trophy on Monday: Sergei Bobrovsky, Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid.
McDavid was the league’s only 100-point scorer in 2016-17, leading the Oilers to their first playoff run in ages. Crosby was dominant from a per-game basis in particular and won the Maurice Richard with 44 goals.
Bobrovsky’s an excellent choice in his own right, depending upon how people view voting goalies as MVPs. His numbers were a clear cut above other netminders as he looks likely to take the Vezina.
As a reminder, the PHWA votes for the award, worded as going to “the player adjudged to
be the most valuable to his team.” (That phrasing can swing some votes at times.)
There were some big names that didn’t make it, including difference-makers like Brent Burns. Even so, these are three excellent choices to represent the most valuable players of 2016-17.