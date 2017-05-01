Capitals get Alzner back; Hagelin, Dumoulin, Hornqvist in for Penguins

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Just about every game-time decision came up in the affirmative for the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins heading into Game 3 on Monday.

The Capitals are going with seven defensemen tonight, as Karl Alzner is back in the mix.

Meanwhile, the Penguins had three toss-ups, and they’re all in: Patric Hornqvist, Carl Hagelin and Brian Dumoulin will play tonight.

Of course, there are other questions: will those banged-up players be healthy? Could rust inhibit Alzner in his first game since April 15?

Here’s what Washington’s lineup looks like:

And, check out the Penguins’ mix in handy numerical order: