2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for Monday, May 1

Just one game on the schedule tonight, and it’s a big one for the Washington Capitals. Even though they aren’t facing elimination just yet, the Caps have to go in must-win mode tonight, as they’re going to Pittsburgh down 2-0.
Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (Pens lead 2-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Network: NBCSN

The most experienced member of Team USA’s entry at the upcoming World Hockey Championships will also serve as captain.
Arizona d-man Connor Murphy — who, with 38 games, has represented the U.S. internationally more than anybody on the roster — will wear the “C” this month in France and Germany.
Murphy, 24, matched a career-high 17 points in 77 games with the Coyotes this year.
Murphy was part of the U.S. squad that captured bronze at the Worlds in ’15. As part of the current leadership group, he’ll be joined by Detroit forward Dylan Larkin and New York Islanders winger Brock Nelson, both of whom will serve as alternates.
The U.S. gets its tournament underway on May 5, with a game against Germany.
It sounds like the Buffalo Sabres are close to signing their first free agent of the off-season.
KHL defenseman Viktor Antipin has reportedly terminated his contract with Magnitogorsk so that he can sign with Buffalo.
The 24-year-old has been a regular for Magnitogorsk since the 2012-13 season. He scored six goals and a career-high 24 points in 59 games in 2016-17. He added an impressive seven goals and four assists in 18 playoff games.
The Sabres could certainly use a hand on the blue line, as they have just five defensemen signed to one-way contracts next season (Rasmus Ristolainen, Zach Bogosian, Josh Gorges, Jake McCabe and Justin Falk).
Antipin has represented Russia at the under-18 and under-20 World Junior Hockey Championship tournaments and in each of the last two World Championship tournaments.
In other KHL-related news, Salavat Yulayev have officially signed former Vancouver Canucks defenseman Philip Larsen to a two-year deal.
The 27-year-old had one goal, five assists and a minus-8 rating in 26 games with the Canucks last season.
Larsen will join former NHLers Linus Omark, Teemu Hartikainen, Sami Lepisto and Niklas Svedberg on Salavat Yulayev’s roster.
–Former NHL GM Craig Button came out with his post-lottery mock draft, and believe it or not, he doesn’t have Nolan Patrick going number one to New Jersey. Button has the Devils taking Nico Hischier. In this particular mock draft, Patrick is heading to Philly. (TSN)
–The Guentzel family had a pretty good month of April. Penguins forward Jake Guentzel has been terrific this post-season, while his father, Mike, won the Terry Flanagan Award which recognizes his career accomplishments as one of the best assistant coaches in college hockey. (Minneapolis Star Tribune)
–You think hockey fans in Montreal are still missing P.K. Subban? This popular bar changed their name from “Chez Serge” to “Chez Subban” until the Predators’ playoff run comes to an end. “I wouldn’t have changed the bar’s name if the Canadiens were still in the playoffs. I bleed red, white and blue. I’m still, first and foremost, a Canadiens fan. … P.K. was a person who always really impressed me. I’d crossed paths with him a few times over the years and he was just such a kind, classy person.” (Montreal Gazette)
–The Anaheim Ducks were finally able to get their first win of the their second-round series against Edmonton on Sunday night, as they took the Oilers down by a score of 6-3. You can check out the highlights from that game by clicking the video at the top of the page.
–The Nashville Predators had Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan sing the national anthem prior to their first-round home games against Chicago. Yesterday, Little Big Town did the honors. (NHL.com)
–The Calgary Flames were bounced from the playoffs fairly quickly, which means head coach Glen Gulutzen will get a head start on his summer plans. That includes a lot of time fishing on Lake Saskatchewan. (NHL.com/Flames)
–If you’re wondering why Zack Kassian has those mutton chops, here’s your answer:
The Anaheim Ducks are apparently heading out of town, reportedly flying a short distance west to Kelowna, B.C., and leaving behind the playoff-crazed city of Edmonton until the series resumes for Game 4.
On the other hand, the Edmonton Oilers are left to contemplate what went wrong in a 6-3 loss to the Ducks on Sunday, as Anaheim got back in the series but still trails 2-1.
From the 25-second mark of the first period, it seemed the Oilers were on a losing path in this one after Rickard Rakell opened the scoring.
Edmonton did come back, but then quickly gave the game right back to the Ducks, who scored three unanswered goals and had completely taken the crowd in Edmonton out of it in the third period. They did a pretty good job of silencing the fans in Edmonton right away, with three goals before the game was 12 minutes old.
“We worked our way back in, but it wasn’t our night,” said Oilers coach Todd McLellan. “We weren’t sharp enough. Individual miscues were plenty. They were all over the board. You couldn’t even shorten the bench to find two or three lines. There were that many who were erring on a consistent basis.”
The Oilers were able to escape Game 2 with a victory — and Anaheim with a 2-0 series lead — thanks largely to the play of goalie Cam Talbot, but the Ducks solved him Sunday, scoring six times on just 28 shots.
The Oilers may have sparked a brief comeback, but there was really no sugar-coating this one, especially after Anaheim regained the lead and then badly outplayed the hosts in the third period — when the Oilers needed to push for the equalizer.