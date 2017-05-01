2017 Hart Trophy finalists: Bobrovsky, Crosby, McDavid

The NHL released the three finalists for 2017 Hart Trophy on Monday: Sergei Bobrovsky, Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid.

McDavid was the league’s only 100-point scorer in 2016-17, leading the Oilers to their first playoff run in ages. Crosby was dominant from a per-game basis in particular and won the Maurice Richard with 44 goals.

Bobrovsky’s an excellent choice in his own right, depending upon how people view voting goalies as MVPs. His numbers were a clear cut above other netminders as he looks likely to take the Vezina.

As a reminder, the PHWA votes for the award, worded as going to “the player adjudged to

be the most valuable to his team.” (That phrasing can swing some votes at times.)

There were some big names that didn’t make it, including difference-makers like Brent Burns. Even so, these are three excellent choices to represent the most valuable players of 2016-17.