Predators stifle Blues to take back series lead

The Nashville Predators have snapped their one-game funk in these Stanley Cup playoffs, taking back the series lead over the St. Louis Blues.
For long stretches of Sunday’s contest, the Predators kept the puck away from and stifled the Blues, including a stretch of almost nine minutes at the beginning of the second period in which St. Louis failed to register a shot attempt.
The Predators’ 3-1 victory in Game 3 was eventually secured on an unbelievably dominant shift late in the third period.
Joel Edmundson‘s (costly) turnover led to a dizzying attack from Predators, who had sustained puck possession inside the St. Louis zone for about 1:10.
By the end, Edmundson and Colton Parayko had exhausted themselves as the Predators tossed the puck around with increasing ease before Roman Josi halted the madness with a slap shot to the top corner, giving Nashville a two-goal lead.
That continues an impressive trend for the Predators.
They have scored nine goals in this series, with at least one defenseman contributing directly with either a goal or an assist on eight of those goals. Nashville’s group of blueliners — including Ryan Ellis, who has been on quite a productive roll throughout these playoffs — have combined for 11 points through three games in this series.
This series resumes Tuesday in Nashville, with the Predators leading 2-1.
It’s difficult to ignore Sidney Crosby‘s concussion history after he was shaken up early in Game 3 of Monday’s Capitals – Penguins game.
Matt Niskanen received a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking Crosby, with some wondering if the major was excessive. Crosby was taken down as he went to the net, falling awkwardly into Niskanen’s check attempt. Crosby was down on the ice for a considerable span of time before being helped off without the need for a stretcher.
The maliciousness of the hit is up to debate.
Some will note that there was some nastiness between Crosby and Niskanen toward the end of Game 2. Others will understandably argue that it appeared largely accidental.
Game 3 continued to be a little nasty, as Tom Wilson went after Evgeni Malkin during Pittsburgh’s power play. Malkin closed his hand on the puck and was the only player assessed a penalty during that exchange, so Pittsburgh’s would-be five-minute advantage ended up being abbreviated.
We’ll see if things settle down and we’ll also eventually find out more about Crosby’s status, even if it’s just for tonight’s contest.
Again, Crosby looked quite dazed, so there’s a chance he might be done for Game 3. There’s also concern that it might be a lower-body injury rather than something related to his head.
Just about every game-time decision came up in the affirmative for the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins heading into Game 3 on Monday.
The Capitals are going with seven defensemen tonight, as Karl Alzner is back in the mix.
Meanwhile, the Penguins had three toss-ups, and they’re all in: Patric Hornqvist, Carl Hagelin and Brian Dumoulin will play tonight.
Of course, there are other questions: will those banged-up players be healthy? Could rust inhibit Alzner in his first game since April 15?
Here’s what Washington’s lineup looks like:
And, check out the Penguins’ mix in handy numerical order:
Heading into Game 3 for the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins, the “NHL Live” crew had an interesting discussion on NBCSN.
Mike Milbury, Keith Jones and Liam McHugh seemed to reach a consensus that, while the Penguins might be getting an advantage in net with Marc-Andre Fleury at the moment, the edge could easily swing to the Capitals with Braden Holtby going forward.
The most intriguing stuff came when McHugh asked if there was an edge that isn’t likely to change.
By Jones’ estimation, the Penguins’ superior group of centers (such as Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Nick Bonino) will be better than Washington’s strong mix down the middle (including Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Lars Eller).
The hockey world’s eyes are fixed on Pittsburgh tonight, as Monday’s lone contest features the Penguins hosting the Washington Capitals.
Washington isn’t facing elimination, yet this contest could have a huge influence on what kind of series we’ll see. If the Capitals slim the margin to 2-1, the outlook changes significantly, and the odds of a lengthy battle increase. If not, the Penguins would be finish the evening one win away from another conference finals.
Can Marc-Andre Fleury generate another strong performance? Will Braden Holtby bounce back? What sort of magic tricks do Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin and other high-powered stars have up their sleeves? It won’t be long until we get some answers.
Here’s what you need to know:
Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (Pens lead 2-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)
Check out the highlights from Pittsburgh’s 6-2 win in Game 2
