Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania is your Kraft Hockeyville 2017 winner

Congratulations are in order for the folks in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania after it was named the winner of the Kraft Hockeyville competition for 2017.
That means the Rostraver Ice Garden will receive $150,000 in arena upgrades and will have the opportunity to host an NHL preseason game. That game will take place on Sunday, September 24 when the St. Louis Blues take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The Rostraver Ice Garden has been home to several local youth, high school and college club teams for several years. The rink had to be pretty much rebuilt in 2010 after the roof collapsed following a snow storm.
The Rostraver Ice Garden, which first opened in 1965 and hosted the Penguins training camp in the 1970s, had its roof collapse nearly seven years ago because of heavy snow. The collapse caused damage to nearly one-third of the structure and the rink has been in need of renovations ever since. After being awarded Kraft Hockeyville™ USA 2017, The Rostraver Ice Garden plans to use the prize money for a number of projects including purchasing a compressor, floor matting in the lobby, pipes and LED lighting.
“After tallying millions of votes, we’re thrilled to name Belle Vernon Kraft Hockeyville™ USA 2017,” said
Nina Barton, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Kraft Heinz. “When we brought Kraft Hockeyville to the U.S. three years ago, we set out to help improve local rinks and unite hockey communities across the country under a common interest, passion and sense of pride. Johnstown and Marquette have been excellent stewards of that purpose, and we can’t wait to see how Belle Vernon brings their new title to life.”
Belle Vernon was just one of the more than 1,300 communities across the country – accounting for nearly 73 percent of rinks nationwide – that submitted stories demonstrating their community’s passion for hockey. The runner-up, Bloomington Ice Garden, Bloomington, Minnesota will receive $75,000 to use toward arena upgrades.
There was a real sense of worry when Clarke MacArthur left Saturday’s game in Ottawa and didn’t return.
MacArthur, after all, was playing just his 12th game since making a surprise return from a concussion. Had he suffered another one?
Fortunately, the answer was no. It was an upper-body injury, but not a concussion. On Sunday, Senators coach Guy Boucher said MacArthur was “feeling much better” and may be able to play Game 3 Tuesday in New York.
This morning, MacArthur was back skating with the Sens, who lead the Rangers, 2-0, in their second-round series.
If MacArthur still isn’t ready to go by tomorrow, expect to see Tom Pyatt make his return. Pyatt has been cleared to play after getting hurt in the first round.
“(Tommy) Wingels has been in the lineup and we’ve won three in a row with the same lineup,” Boucher said, per the Ottawa Citizen. “We might still go with the same lineup depending on Clarke. If we need to change something, (Pyatt) is ready and, of course, (Pyatt) has been an important part of our team.
“He brings speed and he was actually one of our better players against the Rangers during the season. He’s a great penalty killer, he’s really fast and he plays great with (Jean-Gabriel) Pageau and (Mike) Hoffman, so that’s a possibility. We’ll see. We just want to see what’s going on exactly with all the guys.”
Andrei Mironov, the Russian defenseman taken in the fourth round by Colorado in 2015, is on his way to North America.
Per Russian news outlet Championat, Mironov has opted to leave Dynamo Moscow in the hopes of cracking the Avs roster. The 22-year-old appeared in 19 games for Dynamo last season, scoring four points.
Mironov is an interesting prospect. The Avs took him after he was passed over in the previous three drafts, making him the club’s first Russian draftee since 2004.
Mironov was a member of two Russian squads at the World Juniors — helping the team to consecutive bronze medals in ’13 and ’14 — and, in 2015, was one of the youngest players (20 years old) to be named to the country’s entry into the World Championships.
Given the Avs are coming off an absolutely dreadful year, there should be a competition for minutes next season. That would figure to play into Mironov’s favor. What’s more, the Avs only have four d-men under contract moving forward: Erik Johnson, Tyson Barrie, Francois Beauchemin and Mark Barbeiro.
The most experienced member of Team USA’s entry at the upcoming World Hockey Championships will also serve as captain.
Arizona d-man Connor Murphy — who, with 38 games, has represented the U.S. internationally more than anybody on the roster — will wear the “C” this month in France and Germany.
Murphy, 24, matched a career-high 17 points in 77 games with the Coyotes this year.
Murphy was part of the U.S. squad that captured bronze at the Worlds in ’15. As part of the current leadership group, he’ll be joined by Detroit forward Dylan Larkin and New York Islanders winger Brock Nelson, both of whom will serve as alternates.
The U.S. gets its tournament underway on May 5, with a game against Germany.
It sounds like the Buffalo Sabres are close to signing their first free agent of the off-season.
KHL defenseman Viktor Antipin has reportedly terminated his contract with Magnitogorsk so that he can sign with Buffalo.
The 24-year-old has been a regular for Magnitogorsk since the 2012-13 season. He scored six goals and a career-high 24 points in 59 games in 2016-17. He added an impressive seven goals and four assists in 18 playoff games.
The Sabres could certainly use a hand on the blue line, as they have just five defensemen signed to one-way contracts next season (Rasmus Ristolainen, Zach Bogosian, Josh Gorges, Jake McCabe and Justin Falk).
Antipin has represented Russia at the under-18 and under-20 World Junior Hockey Championship tournaments and in each of the last two World Championship tournaments.
In other KHL-related news, Salavat Yulayev have officially signed former Vancouver Canucks defenseman Philip Larsen to a two-year deal.
The 27-year-old had one goal, five assists and a minus-8 rating in 26 games with the Canucks last season.
Larsen will join former NHLers Linus Omark, Teemu Hartikainen, Sami Lepisto and Niklas Svedberg on Salavat Yulayev’s roster.