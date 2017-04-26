Kraft Hockeyville: For Schneider, road to NHL began in Massachusetts

New Jersey Devils netminder Cory Schneider‘s professional career is littered with highlights.
A first-round pick by Vancouver at the 2004 draft, Schneider has appeared in a Stanley Cup Final, captured the Jennings Award, signed a lucrative seven-year, $42 million contract (with the Devils) and has represented the U.S. on a number of international platforms.
Schneider backstopped Team USA at a pair of World Junior Championships, and was one of three goalies selected to last year’s entry at the World Cup of Hockey. It marked a significant stop on a road that began in his hometown of Marblehead, Massachusetts.
“I owe a lot to the youth hockey program, and where it’s gotten me,” he explained. “It got me started playing goalie, because we would rotate the equipment. So every game, someone new would play goal and every chance I got when someone didn’t show up or didn’t want to do it, I’d say ‘I’ll play goal.'”
After playing for Marblehead High School and Phillips Academy, Schneider spent some time with the U.S. National Team Development Program before embarking on an impressive career at Boston College.
He has since become one of the NHL’s busiest netminders. In ’14-15, he started a career-high 68 games and has continued to rank among the league leaders in appearances.
