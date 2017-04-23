Clarke MacArthur, Craig Anderson made Sens win that much more emotional

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

It could have been over for Clarke MacArthur plenty of times during his turbulent NHL career. Scratch that, his turbulent hockey career.

His team walked away from his salary arbitration award. MacArthur’s seen plenty of people give up on him. And then, when he finally found a home with the Ottawa Senators, concussion issues threatened to end his playing days.

Yet, there he was on Sunday … drawing a penalty in overtime and then scoring on the ensuing power play to help the Senators advance beyond the Boston Bruins.

He didn’t deny that he imagined very different possibilities during his darker moments.

Couple of post game quotes from Clarke MacArthur. pic.twitter.com/r0tWwe7x4B — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) April 23, 2017

And, as uplifting as his story was – seriously, just watch this interview and try not to root for the guy – it wasn’t the only emotionally charged moment from Game 6.

Nicholle Anderson was on hand to cheer on Craig Anderson in this one, and the two were able to embrace after the contest:

Craig Anderson hugs his wife, Nicholle, after the @Senators' big Game 6 overtime win. ❤️ #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/caP5yY7Mdd — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 24, 2017

As violent and intense as the playoffs can often be, MacArthur and Anderson reminded us of the gentler human side of it all.