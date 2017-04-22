Zuccarello beats Price twice in second period (Video)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

It looks like Henrik Lundqvist is still “the king.”

Lundqvist and the New York Rangers bested the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 in Game 6, winning the series 4-2 to chants of “Hen-rik!” at Madison Square Garden.

Specifically in Game 6, the Canadiens went up 1-0 in the opening frame, only to see Mats Zuccarello score two goals in the pivotal second period to score what New York needed to win. Derek Stepan‘s empty-netter iced it in the end.

Much has been made of the way the Rangers play the game, with defensive liabilities (ideally) masked by transitional passing and transcendent goaltending. It worked out that way in this series.

Carey Price wasn’t bad by any stretch, even if he’d like a goal back here or there, such as Mats Zuccarello’s 1-1 tally from Game 6.

While the Habs enjoyed strong play from Alex Radulov, other big names sputtered, particularly with Max Pacioretty failing to score a goal during the series. Even with a new head coach in Claude Julien behind the bench, the Canadiens finish the season with heartache.

Max Pacioretty finished season with 7 goals in 29 GP under Claude Julien. None in 6 playoff GP. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) April 23, 2017

It’s yet another example of a top-ranked team getting bounced from the playoffs, as Montreal joins the Central Division-winning Blackhawks and that division’s second seed in Minnesota on the sidelines.

The Rangers haven’t always done it in the prettiest fashion, but they’re a dangerous team, something made that much clearer on Saturday. They await the winner of the Ottawa Senators – Boston Bruins series and rest up for what they hope is another deep run.

If his work against Montreal is any indication, Lundqvist is ready.