Video: Wild refuse to go quietly, push Blues to overtime with mad rush

The Minnesota Wild could have buckled when they went down 3-0 in their series against the St. Louis Blues.

They easily could have shut down shop when a goal was disallowed during the third period of Game 5, maintaining the Blues’ lead at 3-1.

Instead, they just kept fighting and fighting, maybe to avoid this gesture from Bruce Boudreau.

NO GOAL is the call after the coaches challenge. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/Z1VsEfyzci — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 22, 2017

They fought back to score two goals that actually counted, starting with this tally by Mikko Koivu.

The 3-3 goal was a combination of arguably a rare mistake by Jake Allen as he seemed to be a touch too aggressive, although you have to credit Jason Zucker‘s instincts and speed. Ultimately, that goal sent Game 5 to overtime.

Impressive stuff. We’ll see if the Wild can force a Game 6, but either way, this team showed that they have some fight left in them.