Video: Pacioretty fights Vesey; bad blood continues between Rangers, Habs

When you need to win a big game, sometimes it comes down to scoring goals. Sometimes it helps to be a little nasty.

So far, the Montreal Canadiens are marking off a little from Column A and a little from Column B in Game 6 at Madison Square Garden.

The vitriol continues between the Habs and New York Rangers, as an Alex Radulov snow-shower on Henrik Lundqvist inspired some violence, including a pretty solid bout between Max Pacioretty and Jimmy Vesey.

Not long after, the Canadiens went up 1-0 as they hope to avoid elimination on Saturday night.

Again, so far so good for the Habs … if not so nice.