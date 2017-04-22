Here are the two finalists for Kraft Hockeyville

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

We now have our two finalists for Kraft Hockeyville.

The video above features more information on the two communities and rinks that have made it out of the East and West regions this year.

The two rinks that have made it out of their respective regions are:

East

The Rostraver Ice Garden: Belle Vernon, PA

An old-time hockey barn that could definitely use some upgrades after it was pretty much rebuilt following a roof collapse in 2010. It is currently the home to several youth and high school hockey programs about 35 miles outside of Pittsburgh.

West

Bloomington Ice Garden: Bloomington, MN

Located just south of the twin cities, the Bloomington Ice Garden opened in 1970 and has been home to several powerhouse high school hockey teams over the years. It was also used as a practice rink for the 1980 Miracle On Ice team.

To find out more, including details regarding prizes and individual vignettes for each location, visit krafthockeyville.com.