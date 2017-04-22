Here are the two finalists for Kraft Hockeyville

We now have our two finalists for Kraft Hockeyville.
The video above features more information on the two communities and rinks that have made it out of the East and West regions this year.
The two rinks that have made it out of their respective regions are:
East
The Rostraver Ice Garden: Belle Vernon, PA
An old-time hockey barn that could definitely use some upgrades after it was pretty much rebuilt following a roof collapse in 2010. It is currently the home to several youth and high school hockey programs about 35 miles outside of Pittsburgh.
West
Bloomington Ice Garden: Bloomington, MN
Located just south of the twin cities, the Bloomington Ice Garden opened in 1970 and has been home to several powerhouse high school hockey teams over the years. It was also used as a practice rink for the 1980 Miracle On Ice team.
To find out more, including details regarding prizes and individual vignettes for each location, visit krafthockeyville.com.
It looks like Henrik Lundqvist is still “the king.”
Lundqvist and the New York Rangers bested the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 in Game 6, winning the series 4-2 to chants of “Hen-rik!” at Madison Square Garden.
Specifically in Game 6, the Canadiens went up 1-0 in the opening frame, only to see Mats Zuccarello score two goals in the pivotal second period to score what New York needed to win. Derek Stepan‘s empty-netter iced it in the end.
Much has been made of the way the Rangers play the game, with defensive liabilities (ideally) masked by transitional passing and transcendent goaltending. It worked out that way in this series.
Carey Price wasn’t bad by any stretch, even if he’d like a goal back here or there, such as Mats Zuccarello’s 1-1 tally from Game 6.
While the Habs enjoyed strong play from Alex Radulov, other big names sputtered, particularly with Max Pacioretty failing to score a goal during the series. Even with a new head coach in Claude Julien behind the bench, the Canadiens finish the season with heartache.
It’s yet another example of a top-ranked team getting bounced from the playoffs, as Montreal joins the Central Division-winning Blackhawks and that division’s second seed in Minnesota on the sidelines.
The Rangers haven’t always done it in the prettiest fashion, but they’re a dangerous team, something made that much clearer on Saturday. They await the winner of the Ottawa Senators – Boston Bruins series and rest up for what they hope is another deep run.
If his work against Montreal is any indication, Lundqvist is ready.
Two teams (the Montreal Canadiens and San Jose Sharks) are playing to force a Game 7 on Saturday, while the Minnesota Wild are looking to extend their first-round series to a sixth game against the St. Louis Blues.
All three games are on the NBC networks and online via our Live Stream.
Here is all of the important information you need.
St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Network: NBC (Stream Online Here)
New York Rangers vs. Montreal Canadiens
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Network: NBC (Stream Online Here)
Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks
Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
Network: NBCSN (Stream Online Here)
The Montreal Canadiens began Game 6 clearly on a mission, but the second period went in the New York Rangers’ favor, and they’re now a period away from ending the series.
Montreal had a 1-0 lead, then Mats Zuccarello beat Carey Price short side to tie it up. You don’t get one over Price all that often, but he’ll want the goal you can see above back.
Also rare: a single player scoring two goals against Price in a single period. Kevin Hayes made a great play and Zuccarello put New York up 2-1:
Montreal needs to respond with at least a goal in the third … and maybe keep an eye on that “wizard’ in blue.
When you need to win a big game, sometimes it comes down to scoring goals. Sometimes it helps to be a little nasty.
So far, the Montreal Canadiens are marking off a little from Column A and a little from Column B in Game 6 at Madison Square Garden.
The vitriol continues between the Habs and New York Rangers, as an Alex Radulov snow-shower on Henrik Lundqvist inspired some violence, including a pretty solid bout between Max Pacioretty and Jimmy Vesey.
Not long after, the Canadiens went up 1-0 as they hope to avoid elimination on Saturday night.
Again, so far so good for the Habs … if not so nice.