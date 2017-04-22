Here are the two finalists for Kraft Hockeyville

By Adam GretzApr 22, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT

We now have our two finalists for Kraft Hockeyville.

The video above features more information on the two communities and rinks that have made it out of the East and West regions this year.

The two rinks that have made it out of their respective regions are:

East

The Rostraver Ice Garden: Belle Vernon, PA

An old-time hockey barn that could definitely use some upgrades after it was pretty much rebuilt following a roof collapse in 2010. It is currently the home to several youth and high school hockey programs about 35 miles outside of Pittsburgh.

West

Bloomington Ice Garden: Bloomington, MN

Located just south of the twin cities, the Bloomington Ice Garden opened in 1970 and has been home to several powerhouse high school hockey teams over the years. It was also used as a practice rink for the 1980 Miracle On Ice team.

To find out more, including details regarding prizes and individual vignettes for each location, visit krafthockeyville.com.

Eric Staal helped off ice after scary head-first fall into boards

By James O'BrienApr 22, 2017, 5:12 PM EDT

Trainers helped Eric Staal off the ice during the second period of Saturday’s Blues – Wild game, and it didn’t look good.

He was tripped up by Jake Allen (inadvertently) while going in for a scoring chance and was unable to brace himself as he went head-first into the boards. Staal clearly looked woozy as he took quite a bit of time leaving for the locker room.

(It’s promising that he left the ice with help rather than going out on a stretcher, though there were moments where his difficulty moving made you wonder if that might have been a safer choice.)

Video will be added when available. In the meantime, here’s that scary moment in GIF form:

There aren’t any updates about Staal’s condition just yet. It would be surprising to see him return to the ice for Game 5, though.

It looks like Erik Haula is currently taking his reps:

Donskoi returns as Sharks go with ‘most experienced lineup’ in Game 6

By Adam GretzApr 22, 2017, 4:17 PM EDT

Facing elimination on Saturday night the San Jose Sharks are making one change to their lineup heading into Game 6 of their first-round series against the Edmonton Oilers.

After being a healthy scratch for their Game 5 overtime loss, Joonas Donskoi will be back in the lineup on Saturday night in place of forward Timo Meier.

He is slated to skate on a line alongside Melker Karlsson and Tomas Hertl.

Here is what Sharks coach Pete DeBoer had to say about the decision to put Donskoi back in the lineup before the game: “We went with our most experienced lineup here tonight in an elimination game. He’s been here before, he’s delivered for us before. He’s typically always bounced back after being sat down or demoted. I expect a big game out of him.”

In 61 games during the regular season Donskoi scored six goals and recorded 11 assists. In the four games he has played in this series he has one assist. Donskoi was a solid producer for the Sharks a year ago on their way to the Stanley Cup Final, picking up 12 points (six goals, six assists), including an overtime game-winner in Game 3 of the Final.

Meier, the Sharks’ first-round pick in 2015 (No. 9 overall) had six points in 34 regular season games with the Sharks. He has zero points and 11 shots on goal in five playoff games.

WATCH LIVE: Three Stanley Cup Playoff games for April 22

By Adam GretzApr 22, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT

Two teams (the Montreal Canadiens and San Jose Sharks) are playing to force a Game 7 on Saturday, while the Minnesota Wild are looking to extend their first-round series to a sixth game against the St. Louis Blues.

All three games are on the NBC networks and online via our Live Stream.

Here is all of the important information you need.

St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBC (Stream Online Here)

New York Rangers vs. Montreal Canadiens

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBC (Stream Online Here)

Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream Online Here)

Trotz wants Capitals to take advantage of opportunity to push Maple Leafs ‘off the cliff’

By Adam GretzApr 22, 2017, 2:23 PM EDT

Thanks to their overtime win in Game 5 on Friday night, the Washington Capitals will have a chance to knock the Toronto Maple Leafs out of the playoffs in Game 6 on Sunday night.

It’s a big opportunity, and it seems that coach Barry Trotz wants his team to take advantage of it so they can avoid a Game 7 in what has been an incredibly close, evenly played series.

He just had a very grim way of putting it.

“If you have the opportunity to push someone off the cliff, you want to push them off, if you can,” said Trotz in a conference call on Saturday.

Maple Leafs forward Matt Martin had perhaps the best response, saying (via NHL.com’s Dave McCarthy), “Makes me not want to ever go hiking with him. Maybe it’s a strong analogy but it make sense.”

Naturally, Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock was also asked about Trotz’s approach and he said he agreed with his mindset 100 percent.

“I think the way I said it is if you have someone down and you have a chance to step on them, you step on them. Or they might get up and kill you,” said Babcock, via the Atlantic. “I agree with him 100 percent. We’re in the same thing, if we don’t win, we go home. There should be no more desperate team than us We are all aware and understand that fully.”

Things are starting to get real in that series.

If the first five games have shown us anything, it’s that you should probably expect another tight, close game on Sunday as it has been the most competitive series in the entire first round. Every game in the series to this point has been decided by a single goal, with four of the first five games requiring overtime.

Babcock was also asked on Saturday about this series of exchanges prior to leaving the Verizon Center on Friday night.

“They were being nice to me on the way out, saying ‘have a good year,’ and I said no we’ll se you in a couple days. In my mind and in my heart I know that is what is going to happen.”

The winner of the series will move on to face the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round.