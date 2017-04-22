Getty

Haula on another Wild playoff letdown: ‘We’re all sick of it’

By James O'BrienApr 22, 2017, 7:19 PM EDT

The Minnesota Wild have tried a lot of different things and spent plenty of money since returning to the playoffs in 2012-13, but the story seems to end the same, unpleasant way.

In the past five playoff runs, they’ve never won more than a single series. They’ve now been bounced in the first round two years in a row.

Sure, they went down fighting. And, yes, Bruce Boudreau helped young stars rise and veterans find new life. But an early end to the postseason means that many will dismiss all of those positives in the grand scheme of things.

“It’s going to be a long offseason for sure,” Zach Parise said.

Indeed, the Wild swung for the fences, paying a big price for Martin Hanzal as the West seemed open. They were right about the conference being more ripe for the picking than any time since they became competitive again … but it seems that the Wild overestimated their chances at making a deep run.

Now they have to deal with that all-too-familiar empty feeling.

With key young players such as Mikael Granlund and Nino Niederreiter needing new deals, Martin Hanzal ranking among veterans becoming UFAs and the expansion draft putting a quality player in danger of being plucked away, it’s likely that next year’s team could look different even if management stays in place.

If this was Minnesota’s big chance, then the bottom line is that they whiffed on it.

By James O'BrienApr 22, 2017, 8:38 PM EDT

When you need to win a big game, sometimes it comes down to scoring goals. Sometimes it helps to be a little nasty.

So far, the Montreal Canadiens are marking off a little from Column A and a little from Column B in Game 6 at Madison Square Garden.

The vitriol continues between the Habs and New York Rangers, as an Alex Radulov snow-shower on Henrik Lundqvist inspired some violence, including a pretty solid bout between Max Pacioretty and Jimmy Vesey.

Not long after, the Canadiens went up 1-0 as they hope to avoid elimination on Saturday night.

Again, so far so good for the Habs … if not so nice.

Bobrovsky, Holtby and Price named 2017 Vezina finalists

By James O'BrienApr 22, 2017, 7:41 PM EDT

The NHL announced the three finalists for the Vezina Trophy on Saturday: Sergei Bobrovsky, Braden Holtby and Carey Price.

Each goalie has one Vezina to his name, with Holtby aiming for back-to-back wins. Here’s a quick look at their stats in 2016-17:

Bobrovsky: 41 wins (third), 63 games played, 41-17-5, .931 save percentage, 2.06 GAA and seven shutouts

Holtby: 42 wins (tied for first), 63 GP, 42-13-6, .925 save percentage, 2.07 GAA and nine shutouts.

Price: 37 wins (tied for fifth), 62 GP, 37-20-5, .923 save percentage, 2.23 GAA and three shutouts.

The league’s GMs vote on the Vezina, for what it’s worth.

This continues a tough night for Devan Dubnyk, who ranks as one of the leading choices among goalies who failed to become a nominee. He had 40 wins and a .923 save percentage, but may have been penalized for a weak finish.

Cam Talbot was a workhorse for Edmonton, tying Holtby for 42 wins while easily leading the NHL in saves (1,946) and save attempts (2,117). His wins and workload would help his cause, but perhaps GMs knocked his .919 save percentage from a “quality vs. quantity” standpoint.

Bobrovsky seems like the frontrunner on paper with that .931 save percentage, but then again, it may come down to the stats league executives weigh the most.

Blues eliminate Wild in five games, prepare for Predators

By James O'BrienApr 22, 2017, 6:47 PM EDT

Call it Magnus Paajarvi‘s payday.

The Minnesota Wild provided some push back both in Game 5 and after falling behind 3-0 in the series, but the St. Louis Blues ultimately ended it in overtime on Saturday, collecting a 4-3 OT win.

The Blues saw a 3-1 lead evaporate in the third period, and with the Nashville Predators resting up after sweeping the Chicago Blackhawks, one couldn’t help but wonder if Minnesota was going to keep fighting back.

MORE:Experience Minnesota’s ultimately ill-fated comeback here

St. Louis got that decisive goal after Paajarvi finished a great chance set up by Vladimir Sobotka, however, and the Blues now get to advance.

While the 3-3 goal was one that Jake Allen would like to have back, Saturday provided additional reminders that he’s at the top of his game. Then again, there might not be much margin of error as Allen will try to win a goalie duel against Pekka Rinne.

Perhaps there’s some solace for Bruce Boudreau & the Wild after putting up some impressive last-gasp efforts. Still, this season ended with disappointment once again, continuing a frustrating narrative for both that franchise and its coach.

They also must hope for the best regarding Eric Staal, who was hospitalized after a frightening fall into the boards.

It’s been a season of ups and downs for the Blues, however, who now glance at a fascinatingly wide-open West with their heads held high.