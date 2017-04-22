Eric Staal released from hospital after scary fall (Update)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Update: Good news for Eric Staal and the Minnesota Wild; the forward was released from the hospital on Saturday night, as the team announced.

***

Trainers helped Eric Staal off the ice during the second period of Saturday’s Blues – Wild game, and it didn’t look good.

He was tripped up by Jake Allen (inadvertently) while going in for a scoring chance and was unable to brace himself as he went head-first into the boards. Staal clearly looked woozy as he took quite a bit of time leaving for the locker room.

(It’s promising that he left the ice with help rather than going out on a stretcher, though there were moments where his difficulty moving made you wonder if that might have been a safer choice.)

You can see it in video form above.

Update: The Wild announced that he’s been hospitalized but is alert and stable.