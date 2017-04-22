Donskoi returns as Sharks go with ‘most experienced lineup’ in Game 6

Facing elimination on Saturday night the San Jose Sharks are making one change to their lineup heading into Game 6 of their first-round series against the Edmonton Oilers.
After being a healthy scratch for their Game 5 overtime loss, Joonas Donskoi will be back in the lineup on Saturday night in place of forward Timo Meier.
He is slated to skate on a line alongside Melker Karlsson and Tomas Hertl.
Here is what Sharks coach Pete DeBoer had to say about the decision to put Donskoi back in the lineup before the game: “We went with our most experienced lineup here tonight in an elimination game. He’s been here before, he’s delivered for us before. He’s typically always bounced back after being sat down or demoted. I expect a big game out of him.”
In 61 games during the regular season Donskoi scored six goals and recorded 11 assists. In the four games he has played in this series he has one assist. Donskoi was a solid producer for the Sharks a year ago on their way to the Stanley Cup Final, picking up 12 points (six goals, six assists), including an overtime game-winner in Game 3 of the Final.
Meier, the Sharks’ first-round pick in 2015 (No. 9 overall) had six points in 34 regular season games with the Sharks. He has zero points and 11 shots on goal in five playoff games.