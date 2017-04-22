Getty

Canadiens ‘excited’ at win-or-go-home game vs Rangers

MONTREAL (AP) With his team facing elimination, captain Max Pacioretty says it is the perfect time for the Montreal Canadiens to show what they’re made of.

The Canadiens are down 3-2 in their first-round playoff series against the New York Rangers. The Atlantic Division champions could be eliminated in Game 6 on Saturday in New York.

“We have to be disappointed that it was an opportunity blown, but excited at a big challenge that we can show our character here,” said Pacioretty, who led the team in regular-season goals but hasn’t scored in the playoffs. “We came back a lot this year, we’ve shown that, and we’ve got an opportunity to show that in this series. We have to tune out all this noise. We’ve done an OK job of tuning out the negativity thus far. It’s important, especially in Montreal.”

The Habs held a 2-1 series lead before dropping back-to-back games.

“We’re going into a situation here where we’re going to learn a lot about our group,” said Montreal’s Brendan Gallagher. “We’re going to learn what type of character we have. If you don’t have character, this is the time where you’re going to doubt yourself. If you have character, this is the time that belief is going to come out of your group.”

During the regular season, Montreal led the league in third-period comebacks, winning 11 games when trailing after two periods.

Coach Claude Julien said he hopes that same resilience carries over to the elimination game.

“I believe in this team,” said Julien. “They’ve shown it throughout the year, coming from behind. They’ve shown a lot of character in the past. This is their chance to show it again.”

Since 2002, the Canadiens have been down 3-2 in a playoff series on nine separate occasions. Montreal came back to win the series four times.

“You can’t be thinking about Game 7 until you take care of Game 6,” said Julien. “We have to put our energy there. The pressure is on them to close the series. For us, it’s to survive. The focus has to be on Game 6.”

The series has been tense at time and there was a rare playoff fight between New York’s Brendan Smith and Montreal’s Andrew Shaw in the first period Thursday night after a pileup in the Rangers crease.

Smith, acquired from Detroit on Feb. 28, said nastiness in front of the net is just part of playoff hockey.

“Both teams are walking the line,” he said. “There are a lot of guys who kind of waver, myself included. I’ve had refs say `You’re on the line now.’ I understand that. They have (Brendan) Gallagher, Shaw. They’re always on that line but you have to make sure you don’t cross it because you can’t give up power plays.”

The Rangers were expecting even more intensity from the Canadiens on Saturday night.

Video: Pacioretty fights Vesey; bad blood continues between Rangers, Habs

When you need to win a big game, sometimes it comes down to scoring goals. Sometimes it helps to be a little nasty.

So far, the Montreal Canadiens are marking off a little from Column A and a little from Column B in Game 6 at Madison Square Garden.

The vitriol continues between the Habs and New York Rangers, as an Alex Radulov snow-shower on Henrik Lundqvist inspired some violence, including a pretty solid bout between Max Pacioretty and Jimmy Vesey.

Not long after, the Canadiens went up 1-0 as they hope to avoid elimination on Saturday night.

Again, so far so good for the Habs … if not so nice.

WATCH LIVE: Three Stanley Cup Playoff games for April 22

Two teams (the Montreal Canadiens and San Jose Sharks) are playing to force a Game 7 on Saturday, while the Minnesota Wild are looking to extend their first-round series to a sixth game against the St. Louis Blues.

All three games are on the NBC networks and online via our Live Stream.

Here is all of the important information you need.

St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBC (Stream Online Here)

New York Rangers vs. Montreal Canadiens

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBC (Stream Online Here)

Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream Online Here)

Bobrovsky, Holtby and Price named 2017 Vezina finalists

The NHL announced the three finalists for the Vezina Trophy on Saturday: Sergei Bobrovsky, Braden Holtby and Carey Price.

Each goalie has one Vezina to his name, with Holtby aiming for back-to-back wins. Here’s a quick look at their stats in 2016-17:

Bobrovsky: 41 wins (third), 63 games played, 41-17-5, .931 save percentage, 2.06 GAA and seven shutouts

Holtby: 42 wins (tied for first), 63 GP, 42-13-6, .925 save percentage, 2.07 GAA and nine shutouts.

Price: 37 wins (tied for fifth), 62 GP, 37-20-5, .923 save percentage, 2.23 GAA and three shutouts.

The league’s GMs vote on the Vezina, for what it’s worth.

This continues a tough night for Devan Dubnyk, who ranks as one of the leading choices among goalies who failed to become a nominee. He had 40 wins and a .923 save percentage, but may have been penalized for a weak finish.

Cam Talbot was a workhorse for Edmonton, tying Holtby for 42 wins while easily leading the NHL in saves (1,946) and save attempts (2,117). His wins and workload would help his cause, but perhaps GMs knocked his .919 save percentage from a “quality vs. quantity” standpoint.

Bobrovsky seems like the frontrunner on paper with that .931 save percentage, but then again, it may come down to the stats league executives weigh the most.

Haula on another Wild playoff letdown: ‘We’re all sick of it’

The Minnesota Wild have tried a lot of different things and spent plenty of money since returning to the playoffs in 2012-13, but the story seems to end the same, unpleasant way.

In the past five playoff runs, they’ve never won more than a single series. They’ve now been bounced in the first round two years in a row.

Sure, they went down fighting. And, yes, Bruce Boudreau helped young stars rise and veterans find new life. But an early end to the postseason means that many will dismiss all of those positives in the grand scheme of things.

“It’s going to be a long offseason for sure,” Zach Parise said.

Indeed, the Wild swung for the fences, paying a big price for Martin Hanzal as the West seemed open. They were right about the conference being more ripe for the picking than any time since they became competitive again … but it seems that the Wild overestimated their chances at making a deep run.

Now they have to deal with that all-too-familiar empty feeling.

With key young players such as Mikael Granlund and Nino Niederreiter needing new deals, Martin Hanzal ranking among veterans becoming UFAs and the expansion draft putting a quality player in danger of being plucked away, it’s likely that next year’s team could look different even if management stays in place.

If this was Minnesota’s big chance, then the bottom line is that they whiffed on it.