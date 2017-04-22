Bruce Boudreau speaks for us all after confusing goalie interference review

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bruce Boudreau’s frequently one of the most colorful coaches to watch during a big game … sometimes literally.*

He’s provided some entertaining moments of frustration, with his … frank reaction to a Mathew Dumba penalty ranking among the highlights of Game 5.

Whether you feel that Nino Niederreiter should have been called for goalie interference on a would-be goal or not, the Twitter consensus is that the call is becoming about as clear as what constitutes a catch in an NFL game.

With that in mind, Boudreau’s gesture spoke for us all after the tally was not allowed on Saturday:

NO GOAL is the call after the coaches challenge. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/Z1VsEfyzci — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 22, 2017

Check out video above. It’s been a hectic third period, as the Blues aren’t out of the woods even after a nice Paul Stastny goal where he squeezed the puck through an unlikely window.

Here’s a shot of the interference in GIF form, too.

Coaches Challenge is underway in Minnesota. What do you think?#StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/8fjKATC8gH — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 22, 2017

Even Kerry Fraser didn’t know which way to call the review, by the way. A bit of a mess for the NHL, eh.

(Oh, and the game is now tied 3-3, so check it out on NBC.)

* – Seriously, it gets a little worrisome when his face goes red. It’s not unlike Barry Trotz’s nervous eyebrow(s).