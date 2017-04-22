Getty

Bobrovsky, Holtby and Price named 2017 Vezina finalists

9 Comments
By James O'BrienApr 22, 2017, 7:41 PM EDT

The NHL announced the three finalists for the Vezina Trophy on Saturday: Sergei Bobrovsky, Braden Holtby and Carey Price.

Each goalie has one Vezina to his name, with Holtby aiming for back-to-back wins. Here’s a quick look at their stats in 2016-17:

Bobrovsky: 41 wins (third), 63 games played, 41-17-5, .931 save percentage, 2.06 GAA and seven shutouts

Holtby: 42 wins (tied for first), 63 GP, 42-13-6, .925 save percentage, 2.07 GAA and nine shutouts.

Price: 37 wins (tied for fifth), 62 GP, 37-20-5, .923 save percentage, 2.23 GAA and three shutouts.

The league’s GMs vote on the Vezina, for what it’s worth.

This continues a tough night for Devan Dubnyk, who ranks as one of the leading choices among goalies who failed to become a nominee. He had 40 wins and a .923 save percentage, but may have been penalized for a weak finish.

Cam Talbot was a workhorse for Edmonton, tying Holtby for 42 wins while easily leading the NHL in saves (1,946) and save attempts (2,117). His wins and workload would help his cause, but perhaps GMs knocked his .919 save percentage from a “quality vs. quantity” standpoint.

Bobrovsky seems like the frontrunner on paper with that .931 save percentage, but then again, it may come down to the stats league executives weigh the most.

Lundqvist bests Price as Rangers knock Canadiens out in Game 6

Getty
14 Comments
By James O'BrienApr 22, 2017, 10:56 PM EDT

It looks like Henrik Lundqvist is still “the king.”

Lundqvist and the New York Rangers bested the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 in Game 6, winning the series 4-2 to chants of “Hen-rik!” at Madison Square Garden.

Specifically in Game 6, the Canadiens went up 1-0 in the opening frame, only to see Mats Zuccarello score two goals in the pivotal second period to score what New York needed to win. Derek Stepan‘s empty-netter iced it in the end.

Much has been made of the way the Rangers play the game, with defensive liabilities (ideally) masked by transitional passing and transcendent goaltending. It worked out that way in this series.

Carey Price wasn’t bad by any stretch, even if he’d like a goal back here or there, such as Mats Zuccarello’s 1-1 tally from Game 6.

While the Habs enjoyed strong play from Alex Radulov, other big names sputtered, particularly with Max Pacioretty failing to score a goal during the series. Even with a new head coach in Claude Julien behind the bench, the Canadiens finish the season with heartache.

It’s yet another example of a top-ranked team getting bounced from the playoffs, as Montreal joins the Central Division-winning Blackhawks and that division’s second seed in Minnesota on the sidelines.

The Rangers haven’t always done it in the prettiest fashion, but they’re a dangerous team, something made that much clearer on Saturday. They await the winner of the Ottawa Senators – Boston Bruins series and rest up for what they hope is another deep run.

If his work against Montreal is any indication, Lundqvist is ready.

WATCH LIVE: Three Stanley Cup Playoff games for April 22

Getty
6 Comments
By Adam GretzApr 22, 2017, 10:20 PM EDT

Two teams (the Montreal Canadiens and San Jose Sharks) are playing to force a Game 7 on Saturday, while the Minnesota Wild are looking to extend their first-round series to a sixth game against the St. Louis Blues.

All three games are on the NBC networks and online via our Live Stream.

Here is all of the important information you need.

St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBC (Stream Online Here)

New York Rangers vs. Montreal Canadiens

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBC (Stream Online Here)

Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream Online Here)

Zuccarello beats Price twice in second period (Video)

Leave a comment
By James O'BrienApr 22, 2017, 9:59 PM EDT

The Montreal Canadiens began Game 6 clearly on a mission, but the second period went in the New York Rangers’ favor, and they’re now a period away from ending the series.

Montreal had a 1-0 lead, then Mats Zuccarello beat Carey Price short side to tie it up. You don’t get one over Price all that often, but he’ll want the goal you can see above back.

Also rare: a single player scoring two goals against Price in a single period. Kevin Hayes made a great play and Zuccarello put New York up 2-1:

Montreal needs to respond with at least a goal in the third … and maybe keep an eye on that “wizard’ in blue.

Video: Pacioretty fights Vesey; bad blood continues between Rangers, Habs

2 Comments
By James O'BrienApr 22, 2017, 8:38 PM EDT

When you need to win a big game, sometimes it comes down to scoring goals. Sometimes it helps to be a little nasty.

So far, the Montreal Canadiens are marking off a little from Column A and a little from Column B in Game 6 at Madison Square Garden.

The vitriol continues between the Habs and New York Rangers, as an Alex Radulov snow-shower on Henrik Lundqvist inspired some violence, including a pretty solid bout between Max Pacioretty and Jimmy Vesey.

Not long after, the Canadiens went up 1-0 as they hope to avoid elimination on Saturday night.

Again, so far so good for the Habs … if not so nice.