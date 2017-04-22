Blues eliminate Wild in five games, prepare for Predators

Call it Magnus Paajarvi‘s payday.

The Minnesota Wild provided some push back both in Game 5 and after falling behind 3-0 in the series, but the St. Louis Blues ultimately ended it in overtime on Saturday, collecting a 4-3 OT win.

The Blues saw a 3-1 lead evaporate in the third period, and with the Nashville Predators resting up after sweeping the Chicago Blackhawks, one couldn’t help but wonder if Minnesota was going to keep fighting back.

St. Louis got that decisive goal after Paajarvi finished a great chance set up by Vladimir Sobotka, however, and the Blues now get to advance.

While the 3-3 goal was one that Jake Allen would like to have back, Saturday provided additional reminders that he’s at the top of his game. Then again, there might not be much margin of error as Allen will try to win a goalie duel against Pekka Rinne.

Perhaps there’s some solace for Bruce Boudreau & the Wild after putting up some impressive last-gasp efforts. Still, this season ended with disappointment once again, continuing a frustrating narrative for both that franchise and its coach.

Bruce Boudreau on the Blues: "They weren't the better team, but they won four games." — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) April 22, 2017

They also must hope for the best regarding Eric Staal, who was hospitalized after a frightening fall into the boards.

It’s been a season of ups and downs for the Blues, however, who now glance at a fascinatingly wide-open West with their heads held high.