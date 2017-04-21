Veteran forward Setoguchi signs in German League

Devin Setoguchi is on his way back to Europe.

On Friday, German League club Adler Mannheim announced it had signed the veteran right winger for next season. Setoguchi, 30, spent all of last year with the Kings organization, scoring 12 points in 45 games for L.A. (and another three in nine games for AHL Ontario).

As mentioned above, this will be Setoguchi’s second stint overseas. He spent the ’15-16 campaign with Davos of the Swiss League, and his strong play — 24 points in 30 games — helped him score a PTO with the Kings, which he eventually converted into a contract.

Setoguchi is just one of several ex-NHLers to join Mannheim. Carlo Colaiacovo, Mathieu Carle, Marcel Goc and Aaron Johnson all played there last season.