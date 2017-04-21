Getty

Veteran forward Setoguchi signs in German League

Leave a comment
By Mike HalfordApr 21, 2017, 11:48 AM EDT

Devin Setoguchi is on his way back to Europe.

On Friday, German League club Adler Mannheim announced it had signed the veteran right winger for next season. Setoguchi, 30, spent all of last year with the Kings organization, scoring 12 points in 45 games for L.A. (and another three in nine games for AHL Ontario).

As mentioned above, this will be Setoguchi’s second stint overseas. He spent the ’15-16 campaign with Davos of the Swiss League, and his strong play — 24 points in 30 games — helped him score a PTO with the Kings, which he eventually converted into a contract.

Setoguchi is just one of several ex-NHLers to join Mannheim. Carlo Colaiacovo, Mathieu Carle, Marcel Goc and Aaron Johnson all played there last season.

 

A ‘long summer’ awaits the Blackhawks, who went out with a whimper

AP
Leave a comment
By Jason BroughApr 21, 2017, 12:16 PM EDT

For the second straight year, the Chicago Blackhawks couldn’t survive the first round of the playoffs.

This year’s elimination was much worse, though.

The ‘Hawks were swept by the Nashville Predators, by far the better team in the series. At least last year it was a fight with the St. Louis Blues, who needed seven games to oust the then-defending champs.

“It was a major disappointment across the board,” coach Joel Quenneville said last night, per CSN Chicago. “I don’t think anybody exceeded their expectations. We don’t compete to the level that’s necessary. I take that personally, as a coach, that we didn’t find the all-out button, didn’t get the job done.”

In hindsight, perhaps the Blackhawks overachieved during the regular season, when they won 24 one-goal games, the most in the NHL.

“Maybe we won a couple close games that might have made us feel like we were better than we really were,” said Patrick Kane, per the Chicago Sun-Times.

But the ‘Hawks were still a good team. They were the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. It’s not like they were lucky to make the playoffs.

“I think the switch just didn’t turn on,” said captain Jonathan Toews. “I’m not going to sit here and try and come up with those reasons right now. We’ll have some thinking to do in the next few days and we’ve got a lot of time before next season.”

What the ‘Hawks really need is for their youth to step up and become impact players. Nick Schmaltz showed flashes this year, but not when it counted. Ryan Hartman scored 19 goals in the regular season, but none in the playoffs.

Blackhawks rookies against the Preds

 

On the back end, the ‘Hawks should move on from veterans Brian Campbell and Johnny Oduya, both pending unrestricted free agents. They need Gustav Forsling and Michal Kempny to play bigger roles, and soon.

A consequence of all their success, the ‘Hawks are not blessed with a pile of top-end prospects. The last two years they haven’t drafted in the first round, and they haven’t picked in the top 10 since 2007 when they got Kane. Their most intriguing prospect is Alex DeBrincat, a 19-year-old winger who averaged two points per game for the Erie Otters this season. However, it remains to be seen how his game will translate to the NHL. And if it does, when.

It is too soon to throw dirt on these Blackhawks, who still boast a core that’s won three Stanley Cups. But there will be plenty of soul-searching in the weeks and months ahead. This loss to the Predators was a shock to the system.

“Coming into the playoffs, I think we felt pretty confident,” said Kane. “So yeah, I mean, disappointing, shocked. I don’t know. Yeah. It’s going to be a long summer, for sure.”

Four key takeaways from the Terry Pegula presser

8 Comments
By Mike HalfordApr 21, 2017, 10:56 AM EDT

One day after a stunning housecleaning that included the firing of head coach Dan Bylsma and GM Tim Murray, Buffalo owner Terry Pegula spoke to the media on Friday to discuss the future of his franchise.

Some of the key takeaways:

• “Discipline, structure, communication and character.” Those were the four words Pegula constantly re-iterated as the keys, or pillars if you will, of what the Sabres need moving forward. The view seemed to be that, organizationally, all of those areas were lacking under Murray and Bylsma — which can’t come as a huge surprise.

Though candid, Murray had a reputation of being blunt. One wonders if his, ahem, unique communicative style rubbed some people the wrong way. There also seemed to be a major divide between Murray’s preferred approach and the one Bylsma employed. Murray’s ‘cup of coffee‘ remarks largely hinted at that, and perhaps spoke to a bigger chasm between the front office and coaching staff.

• Pegula said he regretted not being more hands-on with the initial Murray/Bylsma hires, which was interesting. Murray, you’ll recall, was brought aboard by Pat LaFontaine, as part of a more structured front office staff (LaFontaine was president of hockey ops, Craig Patrick was special adviser and Murray was GM.)

LaFontaine spent all of four months on the job before resigning.

By contrast, Pegula has been incredibly hands-on with the Buffalo Bills, specifically with regards to coaching. Pegula was very outspoken following Rex Ryan’s dismissal earlier this year, and some suggested that approach led to internal dysfunction. Specifically, that Pegula was the one calling the majority of the shots, as opposed to GM Doug Whaley. That will be another dynamic to watch as the Sabres’ front office is rebuilt.

• Pegula said Jack Eichel had nothing to do with Bylsma’s dismissal, despite what was reported two days ago.

“Let me borrow what Jack’s agent, Peter Fish, said. Peter said ‘I don’t know where those stories come from, that’s ridiculous.’ Jack’s involvement, as it was reported, is a complete fabrication. I defend Jack, just as Peter did. It’s not a true story.”

It was a strong statement, though Pegula said the decision to fire Bylsma and Murray came after their exit interviews, along with interviews from Sabres personnel — and players. Regardless of what was said today, Eichel will remain an important figure in the coming months. Remember, he’s eligible to sign an extension on July 1, and the incoming GM will probably have that atop his priority list.

It would also stand to reason there will be some Eichel-led vetting of the next head coach, if only to avoid a similar situation to the one the Sabres currently find themselves in.

• Pegula emphatically shot down a Sportsnet report that he’d already interviewed ex-LA Kings GM Dean Lombardi to replace Murray.

“We haven’t talked to anybody. Put that in the Jack-demanded-his-coach-be-fired category. It’s a pure fabrication. I’m going to re-iterate what Peter Fish said. Where does this stuff come from?”

That same Sportsnet report claimed future interviews were set for this weekend. There’s been a bevy of names floated on the potential candidate list, though perhaps the most intriguing ones are ex-Sabres players currently in executive positions, like Chris Drury (currently the assistant GM for the Rangers) and Jason Botterill (currently the associate GM in Pittsburgh).

Finally, Pegula said the search for a new GM and coach would begin immediately. That’s not surprising, given what lies ahead — protected and available lists for the expansion draft are due in 58 days, and free agency opens in less than 11 weeks.

Kreider finally came through for the Rangers in Game 5

7 Comments
By Joey AlfieriApr 21, 2017, 10:01 AM EDT

Chris Kreider finished the regular season as New York’s leading goalscorer, but when he failed to produce anything through two playoff games, head coach Alain Vigneault called him out for being ordinary.

Vigneault’s tactic didn’t really work, as Kreider was invisible in Game 3, and the Rangers ended up losing the game 3-1.

In Game 5, Kreider finally came through in the biggest moment. He recovered the loose puck in his own end and skated it into the offensive zone before getting the puck to Mika Zibanejad, who scored the game-winning goal to give the Rangers a 3-2 lead heading into Game 6 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

“You stick with it. You persevere,” Kreider said after the win, per The Post. “I’m not the only player to go through a tough time. You don’t put your head down. You make adjustments. You don’t let the valleys overwhelm you or demoralize you.

“Now we get ready. Now we get to go home and try to end it.”

Since that ugly performance on home ice in Game 3, New York has been pretty good. The Canadiens may have been the better team in the first half of last night’s game, but somewhere around the midway point of the second period, things changed. The Rangers were even better in OT.

If they can keep playing this way and Henrik Lundqvist continues to be as dominant as he’s been through five games, it’ll be hard for Montreal to beat them twice in a row.

2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for Friday, April 21

Getty
Leave a comment
By Joey AlfieriApr 21, 2017, 9:23 AM EDT

Two games on the schedule tonight, as the Boston Bruins will look to keep their season alive, while whoever drops Game 5 between Washington and Toronto will be facing elimination in Game 6.

Here’s what you need to know:

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Washington Capitals

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network (Stream online here)