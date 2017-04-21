Rangers sign KHL d-man Bereglazov

New York added some defensive depth on Friday, agreeing to terms with Russian blueliner Alexei Bereglazov.
Bereglazov, 23, has spent the last few seasons with KHL club Metallurg Magnitogorsk, including a ’16-17 campaign in which he scored 19 points in 60 games. He led all d-men aged 24 or younger in assists, with 18.
Despite being passed over at the draft, Bereglazov had a good junior career, highlighted by capturing bronze for Russia at the 2014 World Juniors. He finished with two points in seven games in the tourney, playing alongside the likes of Andrei Vasilevskiy, Nikita Zadorov, Mikhail Grigorenko, Ivan Barbashev and his new Rangers teammate, Pavel Buchnevich.
It’ll be interesting to see where he fits in New York next season. The club has seven blueliners under contract — Marc Staal, Dan Girardi, Ryan McDonagh, Kevin Klein, Nick Holden, Brady Skjei and Steve Kampfer — with Brendan Smith a pending UFA, and Adam Clendening a pending RFA.
Most of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins‘ hockey life has been spent in Western Canada.
Growing up in Burnaby, B.C., he starred with the Burnaby Winter Club before moving one province over for junior hockey, and playing with WHL Red Deer.
Nugent-Hopkins didn’t have to move very far to begin his professional career. He was taken first overall at the 2011 draft by Edmonton, and has been a prominent fixture in the lineup ever since.
The 24-year-old still has ties to B.C., however. Specifically when it comes to reminiscing about his childhood heroes — fellow Burnaby native Joe Sakic, and North Vancouver’s Paul Karyia.
“Those two guys, obviously, had really great NHL careers,” Nugent-Hopkins said. “Just really great hockey players, and it’s pretty cool to have those two guys as local heroes.”
Nugent-Hopkins and the Oilers are back in action on Saturday, when they look to close out their opening-round playoff series against San Jose. You can catch all the action on NBCSN, beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET.
The New York Islanders intend to submit a proposal to build a new arena on land at Belmont Park.
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman confirmed it this morning, per Newsday, adding that land next to Citi Field in Willets Point is another option for a new rink.
“I believe that everyone thinks there is a terrific opportunity [at Belmont Park], if not at Willets Point, to create a more hockey friendly environment for the Islanders,” Bettman said.
The Isles currently call Brooklyn home; however, Barclays Center is a basketball-specific arena that is not “hockey friendly.”
Read more: How Isles can leave Barclays
Bettman also reiterated today that the Isles are unlikely to return to a renovated Nassau Coliseum.
“I don’t know if it’s a short-term option,” he said, “but I know it’s not a long-term option.”
Related: Bettman says Isles will explore their options re: new arena
Carolina has agreed to terms with RFA defenseman Klas Dahlbeck on a one-year, $850,000 deal, the club announced on Friday.
Dahlbeck, 25, was acquired just prior to the start of last season, when ‘Canes GM Ron Francis plucked him off waivers from Arizona. Dahlbeck proceeded to appear in 43 games for Carolina, scoring six points, while also appearing in six contests for AHL Charlotte.
Chicago’s third-round pick (79th overall) at the ’11 draft, Dahlbeck has appeared in 137 career NHL contests, emerging as a serviceable depth blueliner.
That said, he did spend considerable time in the press box last season as a healthy scratch, and could platoon in and out of the lineup next season as the Hurricanes try to integrate prospects Haydn Fleury and Roland McKeown into the defensive mix.
It’s also worth noting that, with this new deal, Dahlbeck is eligible to be exposed in June’s expansion draft.
The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Jonathan Dahlen to a three-year entry level contract.
Dahlen, acquired from Ottawa in the trade that sent Alex Burrows to the Senators, was the 42nd overall pick in the 2016 draft.
“Jonathan is a very skilled player with good hands and goal-scoring abilities,” said GM Jim Benning. “He had a terrific year playing in Sweden and we’re excited to see him at training camp as he continues to grow and develop into an NHL player.”
Dahlen, 19, scored 25 goals for Timra this season and was named the best junior player in the second-tier Allsvenskan.
His signing is a bit of good news for the Canucks, who had some disappointing news yesterday with the departure of defenseman Nikita Tryamkin to the KHL.
The Canucks’ original plan was for Dahlen to start next season in the AHL, but it seems a return to Sweden is also an option.