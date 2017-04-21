PHT Morning Skate: The top candidates to replace Dan Bylsma and Tim Murray in Buffalo

–The Buffalo Sabres fired Dan Bylsma and Tim Murray yesterday morning, so they’re in the market for a new head coach and general manager. Who are some of the top candidates to take over in Buffalo? The Hockey News suggests Dean Lombardi, Bill Guerin, Julien Brisebois, Tom Fitzgerald and a few others for the GM role, while Darryl Sutter and Lindy Ruff could be next in line to be the team’s bench boss. (The Hockey News)

–After scoring just 25 points in 62 games during the regular season, Bobby Ryan is finally starting to become a key piece of the Ottawa Senators roster. The Sens forward has already amassed five points in four games during the playoffs. He’s a big reason why Ottawa is up 3-1 in their series with Boston. (NBC Sports)

–The Erie Otters came through with a huge win in Game 7 of their OHL Playoff series against the London Knights. The fans were so thrilled that they decided to throw the cowbells they were given at the arena onto the ice. No surprise, cowbells are now banned at Erie Insurance Arena. (Fox Sports)

–The New York Rangers were able to overcome 1-0 and 2-1 deficits to beat the Canadiens in overtime thanks to a goal from Mika Zibanejad. You can watch the full highlights from that game by clicking the video at the top of the page. The Rangers lead the series 3-2.

–The Predators top line of Ryan Johansen, Viktor Arvidsson and Filip Forsberg have been fantastic in the playoffs. Their great chemistry on the ice starts with them being such great friends away from the rink. “We’re all good buddies. As a line, we’ve had some success this year, which makes it a lot more enjoyable coming to the rink and playing with each other and having some fun.” (The Tennessean)

–With the playoffs in full swing, Sean McIndoe gives a little attention to the 14 teams that didn’t qualify for the postseason by giving them a role model from one of the playoff teams. For example, the Philadelphia Flyers have goaltending troubles right now. They’re role model is Devan Dubnyk and the Minnesota Wild. Minnesota didn’t have a quality goaltender two seasons ago, but they managed to land one. (Sportsnet)

–After eliminating the Chicago Blackhawks in four games, the Nashville Predators Twitter account was in a roasting mood. (Nashville Predators on Twitter)