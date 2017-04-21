Getty

PHT Morning Skate: The top candidates to replace Dan Bylsma and Tim Murray in Buffalo

By Joey AlfieriApr 21, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT

–The Buffalo Sabres fired Dan Bylsma and Tim Murray yesterday morning, so they’re in the market for a new head coach and general manager. Who are some of the top candidates to take over in Buffalo? The Hockey News suggests Dean Lombardi, Bill Guerin, Julien Brisebois, Tom Fitzgerald and a few others for the GM role, while Darryl Sutter and Lindy Ruff could be next in line to be the team’s bench boss. (The Hockey News)

–After scoring just 25 points in 62 games during the regular season, Bobby Ryan is finally starting to become a key piece of the Ottawa Senators roster. The Sens forward has already amassed five points in four games during the playoffs. He’s a big reason why Ottawa is up 3-1 in their series with Boston. (NBC Sports)

–The Erie Otters came through with a huge win in Game 7 of their OHL Playoff series against the London Knights. The fans were so thrilled that they decided to throw the cowbells they were given at the arena onto the ice. No surprise, cowbells are now banned at Erie Insurance Arena. (Fox Sports)

–The New York Rangers were able to overcome 1-0 and 2-1 deficits to beat the Canadiens in overtime thanks to a goal from Mika Zibanejad. You can watch the full highlights from that game by clicking the video at the top of the page. The Rangers lead the series 3-2.

–The Predators top line of Ryan Johansen, Viktor Arvidsson and Filip Forsberg have been fantastic in the playoffs. Their great chemistry on the ice starts with them being such great friends away from the rink. “We’re all good buddies. As a line, we’ve had some success this year, which makes it a lot more enjoyable coming to the rink and playing with each other and having some fun.” (The Tennessean)

–With the playoffs in full swing, Sean McIndoe gives a little attention to the 14 teams that didn’t qualify for the postseason by giving them a role model from one of the playoff teams. For example, the Philadelphia Flyers have goaltending troubles right now. They’re role model is Devan Dubnyk and the Minnesota Wild. Minnesota didn’t have a quality goaltender two seasons ago, but they managed to land one. (Sportsnet)

–After eliminating the Chicago Blackhawks in four games, the Nashville Predators Twitter account was in a roasting mood. (Nashville Predators on Twitter)

Four key takeaways from the Terry Pegula presser

By Mike HalfordApr 21, 2017, 10:56 AM EDT

One day after a stunning housecleaning that included the firing of head coach Dan Bylsma and GM Tim Murray, Buffalo owner Terry Pegula spoke to the media on Friday to discuss the future of his franchise.

Some of the key takeaways:

• “Discipline, structure, communication and character.” Those were the four words Pegula constantly re-iterated as the four keys, or pillars if you will, of what the Sabres need moving forward. The view seemed to be that, organizationally, all of those areas were lacking under Murray and Bylsma — which can’t come as a huge surprise.

Though candid, Murray had a reputation of being blunt. One wonders if his, ahem, unique communicative style rubbed some people the wrong way. As for Bylsma, Murray’s ‘cup of coffee‘ remarks suggest the veteran bench boss wasn’t the greatest communicator, either.

• Pegula said he regretted not being more hands-on with the initial Murray/Bylsma hires, which was interesting. Murray, you’ll recall, was brought aboard by Pat LaFontaine, as part of a more structured front office staff (LaFontaine was president of hockey ops, Craig Patrick was special adviser and Murray was GM.)

LaFontaine spent all of four months on the job before resigning.

By contrast, Pegula has been incredibly hands-on with the Buffalo Bills, specifically with regards to coaching hirings and firings. Pegula was very outspoken following Rex Ryan’s dismissal earlier this year, and some suggested that approach led to internal dysfunction. Specifically, that Pegula was the one calling the majority of the shots, as opposed to GM Doug Whaley. That will be another dynamic to watch as he rebuilds the Sabres’ front office.

• Pegula said Jack Eichel had nothing to do with Bylsma’s dismissal, despite what was reported yesterday.

“Let me borrow what Jack’s agent, Peter Fish, said. Peter said ‘I don’t know where those stories come from, that’s ridiculous.’ Jack’s involvement, as it was reported, is a complete fabrication. I defend Jack, just as Peter did. It’s not a true story.”

It was a strong statement, though Pegula said the decision to fire Bylsma and Murray came after their exit interviews, along with interviews from Sabres personnel — and players. Regardless of what was said today, Eichel will remain an important figure in the coming months. Remember, he’s eligible to sign an extension on July 1, and the incoming GM will probably have that atop his priority list.

It would also stand to reason there’d be some Eichel-led vetting of the next head coach, if only to avoid a similar situation to the one the Sabres currently find themselves in.

• Pegula emphatically shot down a Sportsnet report that he’d already interviewed ex-LA Kings GM Dean Lombardi to replace Murray.

“We haven’t talked to anybody. Put that in the Jack-demanded-his-coach-be-fired category. It’s a pure fabrication. I’m going to re-iterate what Peter Fish said. Where does this stuff come from?”

That same Sportsnet report claimed future interviews were set for this weekend. There’s been a bevy of names floated on the potential candidate list, though perhaps the most intriguing ones are ex-Sabres players currently in executive positions, like Chris Drury (currently the assistant GM for the Rangers) and Jason Botterill (currently the associate GM in Pittsburgh).

Finally, Pegula said the search for a new GM and coach would begin immediately. That’s not surprising, given what lies ahead — protected and available lists for the expansion draft are due in 58 days, and free agency opens in less than 11 weeks.

Kreider finally came through for the Rangers in Game 5

By Joey AlfieriApr 21, 2017, 10:01 AM EDT

Chris Kreider finished the regular season as New York’s leading goalscorer, but when he failed to produce anything through two playoff games, head coach Alain Vigneault called him out for being ordinary.

Vigneault’s tactic didn’t really work, as Kreider was invisible in Game 3, and the Rangers ended up losing the game 3-1.

In Game 5, Kreider finally came through in the biggest moment. He recovered the loose puck in his own end and skated it into the offensive zone before getting the puck to Mika Zibanejad, who scored the game-winning goal to give the Rangers a 3-2 lead heading into Game 6 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

“You stick with it. You persevere,” Kreider said after the win, per The Post. “I’m not the only player to go through a tough time. You don’t put your head down. You make adjustments. You don’t let the valleys overwhelm you or demoralize you.

“Now we get ready. Now we get to go home and try to end it.”

Since that ugly performance on home ice in Game 3, New York has been pretty good. The Canadiens may have been the better team in the first half of last night’s game, but somewhere around the midway point of the second period, things changed. The Rangers were even better in OT.

If they can keep playing this way and Henrik Lundqvist continues to be as dominant as he’s been through five games, it’ll be hard for Montreal to beat them twice in a row.

2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for Friday, April 21

By Joey AlfieriApr 21, 2017, 9:23 AM EDT

Two games on the schedule tonight, as the Boston Bruins will look to keep their season alive, while whoever drops Game 5 between Washington and Toronto will be facing elimination in Game 6.

Here’s what you need to know:

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Washington Capitals

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network (Stream online here)

Oilers come roaring back, dominate overtime to defeat Sharks

By Cam TuckerApr 21, 2017, 2:09 AM EDT

What else was Martin Jones supposed to do?

The San Jose Sharks goalie had played out of his mind, especially in overtime, making a number of unbelievable saves as the Edmonton Oilers applied relentless pressure in search of the winner.

Of the saves Jones made, his best came off Connor McDavid on a two-on-one rush — a game-saving stop at the time.

Jones came sprawling across the crease in desperation to make a spectacular left-pad stop on the Oilers star. It gave his Sharks teammates a chance to find their legs again.

But that never happened. San Jose didn’t register its first overtime shot until after the midway point of the period.

The Oilers dominated the overtime and finally ended it on a goal from David Desharnais, taking a 4-3 win and a 3-2 series lead. That puts the defending Western Conference champs on the brink of elimination in the opening round.

Edmonton had 14 shots on goal in overtime. San Jose? Only two. It was completely lopsided.

The Sharks now need a win in Game 6 to force a seventh and deciding game, after they were 2:46 away from winning Thursday’s contest in regulation and instead sending this series back to San Jose with the chance to close out the Oilers.

Instead, the Oilers came roaring back, erasing a two-goal deficit. It started with a massive McDavid hit on Marcus Sorensen, picked up momentum on a Mark Letestu goal late in the second period and continued with an Oscar Klefbom rocket of a slap shot off the post and in to tie the game late in regulation.

A big question heading into Thursday was how would the Oilers respond after such a bad loss in Game 4? They had a great start in Game 5, then watched as San Jose took over on the score board with three straight goals.

But every time the Oilers have been forced to respond after a bad game (think back to their win in Game 2 after opening the series with a loss, and then the same situation from Games 4 and 5), they’ve been up to the challenge so far.

“It’s a cliche, but we played on our toes tonight,” said Oilers coach Todd McLellan. “We were aggressively hunting pucks.”